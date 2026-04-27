Detroit Lions Explain Why Safety Was Not Targeted in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions made seven overall selections in the 2026 and were able to target several key areas of need.

One position the team did not target was at the safety spot. With Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch still working their way back from injury, some felt added depth at the position could be acquired in the draft.

Following the conclusion of the draft, general manager Brad Holmes explained why the team did not use one of the their draft picks on a safety.

"Yeah, it wasn’t about, it wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them. I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up," said Holmes. "Just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past, we didn’t ignore it. There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. I didn’t really think that class was as deep either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”

Holmes, when asked if the team felt good about the injury recovery of Branch and Joseph, said, “Yeah, like I said I think they’re both headed in the right direction.”

Holmes did add two veteran free agent safeties in Chuck Clark and Christian Izien. Also, Dan Jackson, who missed all of last season with an injury, will have an opportunity to compete for playing time and a role in Kelvin Sheppard's defensive in his sophomore campaign.

Clark, 30, has appeared in 123 NFL games (80 starts) and recently had a stint with the Pittsburgh steelers.

Throughout his career, the veteran defender has recorded five interceptions, 504 tackles, seven forced fumbles, 37 pass deflections and five fumble recoveries.

He did miss the entire 2023 season recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Izien, 25, believes he has found a place to play that fits all of the criteria he was searching for, when he found out he would not likely return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I was looking for, one, a home, somewhere I felt comfortable coming in every day and playing football, a coaching staff that believed in me and a city that loves football," said Izien. "I believe I found all of that in Detroit."

Veterans Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin were also retained for another season to play in Detroit.

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