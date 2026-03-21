Reggie Virgil Is WR Weapon Detroit Lions Could Target in 2026 Draft

As the free agency period dwindles down for the Detroit Lions, the focus becomes the next phase of talent acquisition, the NFL Draft.

A large part of the Lions success in the last few years has come from Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell, and the scouting department finding contributors in the second and third days of the draft.

One of those players was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who came to Motown in the fourth round of 2021. There is another name to monitor for Lions' fans in the 2026 NFL Draft, as he is viewed as a later round selection that could become the next X receiver in Drew Petzing's offense.

Here is what to know about Reggie Virgil.

Virgil is playmaker at receiver

Virgil was a playmaker for an explosive Texas Tech offense that ran through the Big 12 to make the college football playoffs in 2025. In his lone season in Lubbock, he recorded 57 catches for 705 yards, with six receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to boot.

On tape, the first things that stand out are his route running ability along with his hands, as Virgil has multiple strong catches and contested ones that make the highlight reel. He excels against zone defenses, and is not afraid to utilize his frame.

Virgil can make late adjustments to the ball, can block, and can sell a vertical route. His comeback routes give corners fits.

Reggie Virgil. Good lord his routes are insane. 6’3.



Watch his 1 on 1s from the senior bowl🤯 https://t.co/XBmjjEVkko pic.twitter.com/Mp2OVGnPzW — Terrab (@TERRABTRACYJR) March 19, 2026

However, with a 6-foot-3 frame, there is some to be desired for Virgil in the contested area with how strong his hands are. He posted a contested catch rate of 52.4%, which was not in the top quadrant of eligible receivers. While his 11 contested catches are among the top-40 for receivers in college football last season, it came from a disproportionate amount of opportunities.

His drop rate was also alarming, as it was high enough it did not even rank in the 50th percentile for receivers with over 50 targets. In fact, none of his receiving stats on PFF rank above the middle mark besides contested catch. Part of this comes from his route running having a “tells,” which must be improved if he wants to contribute at the next level.

There is room to grow and develop for Virgil, which accounts for some of these numbers. He spent the first three years of his college career in the MAC, and 2025 was only his second season as a starter or even contributor at any level.

In the past, he has flashed, too. Virgil recorded nine touchdowns with the RedHawks in 2024. With him moving up a level, he still produced at a high level, standing out in a room that had three receivers and a tight end go for over 600 yards last season.

Detroit has shown interest in Virgil

Arye Pulli of OnSI recently reported that Virgil has plans to meet with three NFL teams, including Detroit, before his Pro Day.

Source: Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil is scheduled to meet with the #Saints, #Cowboys, and #Lions before his Pro Day next week.



Virgil already met with all 32 teams several times, and my understanding is that his position on team draft boards is stronger than the media suggests. pic.twitter.com/YgdtnCjmnP — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 21, 2026

He would stack into a loaded receiver room, but Brad Holmes has proven that he has a strong ability to draft and develop players into contributors. His current draft stock has him trending in the fourth round, where Holmes struck gold with Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021.

St. Brown leads a dangerous wide receiver room that features fellow Detroit draft selections Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa, along with TeSlaa’s fellow 2025 draftee Dominic Lovett. The Lions have also moved to acquire speed threat Greg Dortch in free agency, who has nearly 1,300 yards and ten touchdowns over his last four seasons.

Instant Impact Score: 68. Virgil would provide a dangerous threat in the future, but the wide receiver room makes it hard to see the Texas Tech product breaking onto the scene in 2026. With proper development, though, watch out in the future.