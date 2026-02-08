Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Safety Targeted on Day 3

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2026 NFL Draft from largely a position of strength, but that doesn’t mean general manager Brad Holmes can afford to get comfortable.

The roster is built to compete now, yet there are clear areas of weakness, including in the trenches. If Holmes follows the blueprint laid out in this mock draft, Detroit’s 2026 class could quietly become one of the best of his tenure.

Without further ado, here is my second attempt at predicting what Holmes & Co. will do in this April’s draft.

Round 1, No. 17 overall - EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

Mesidor, a powerful pass-rusher off the edge, was among the highest Pro Football Focus-graded defensive ends this season (fourth). He earned a 92.5 overall grade for his efforts.

The Miami (Fla.) product would provide the Lions with a legitimate running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and help stabilize Detroit’s defensive line. He’d also be a building block for the organization for years to come.

He’d be a slam-dunk pick for the Lions at No. 17 overall.

Round 2, No. 50 overall - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Lions nab their replacement for left tackle Taylor Decker with this pick here.

Iheanachor impressed with his play at the Senior Bowl, and could slide in right away at either tackle spot.

And with some proper seasoning, he could grow into Jared Goff's blindside protector.

Round 4, No. 118 overall - Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

The Lions experienced their fair share of injuries in 2025, especially in the secondary.

Brian Branch suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Week 14, and proceeded to miss the remaining four games of the Lions’ 2025 campaign. Additionally, Kerby Joseph, his starting safety counterpart, suffered a significant knee injury early on in the ‘25 season, limiting the All-Pro defender to just six games. And now his long-term future, including his overall effectiveness in ‘26 and beyond, is in question.

Subsequently, Detroit has a big question mark at safety headed into next season, and it’s one that Holmes and the organization could choose to answer through this April’s draft. If such is the case, Taaffe would be a worthwhile target.

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe amassed 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texas safety would be a high-value pick on Day 3.

Round 5, No. 155 overall - Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

While his sack totals dipped in 2025, Kamara’s underlying pass-rush metrics suggest a player who is still capable of making an impact.

The Lions value effort, leverage and run defense from their EDGE defenders, and Kamara checks off all three boxes.

He projects as a rotational piece early, but in Detroit’s system, that role is far from insignificant. It also gives Holmes flexibility with veterans like Al-Quadin Muhammad entering free agency.

Round 5, No. 181 overall (potential compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) - Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

With Amik Robertson potentially leaving in free agency, Detroit needs another defensive back who can compete, tackle and take the ball away.

Kilgore’s eight career interceptions and strong run-defense grades align with what the Lions expect from their corners.

He may not be a Day 1 starter, but he’s the type of player who can make an impact on special teams and earn defensive snaps by midseason.

Round 6, No. 186 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

Detroit has consistently found value late in the draft by targeting experienced, intelligent linemen, and Coogan fits that profile perfectly.

His ability to play center, combined with leadership traits developed at Notre Dame and Indiana, gives him a legitimate path to a backup role with upside.

In a league where interior depth often decides seasons, this is a shrewd late-round addition.

Round 6, No. 203 overall (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor would be a classic Holmes upside pick. His Shrine Bowl performance and 16.5 career sacks suggest untapped potential, particularly as a penetrating interior defender. He’s very much a developmental piece, but one that aligns with Detroit’s track record of stockpiling defensive linemen.

Round 7, No. 222 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Altmyer wouldn't threaten Goff’s job anytime soon. Instead, this selection would be about cost-controlled development at an integral position.

Altmyer’s consistent college production and low turnover rate make him an intriguing late-round target.

Coming off a 3,000-yard passing season for the Fighting Illini in 2025, he’d be a solid addition to Mark Brunell’s quarterbacks room.

