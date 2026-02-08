Detroit Lions Super Bowl LX Roundtable: Must-Have Dish, Invite List

The Detroit Lions On SI staff gets you ready for Super Bowl LX, and gives its take on the trade rumors surrounding Raiders star EDGE Maxx Crosby.

1. What is the must-have dish at a Super Bowl party?

Christian Booher: I am a big fan of buffalo chicken dip, as that has long been a staple for get-togethers to enjoy a sporting event. It’s pretty easy to make, doesn’t take all day to cook and goes well as an appetizer with any meal. It also brings the perfect amount of spice to a meal without being over the top hot.

Vito Chirco: I’m going to say wings (whether traditional or boneless), along with chips and salsa. And I really don’t care about the brand of chips, as long as they’re nacho/tortilla chips. It’s not a big spread (or totally healthy one), but I think it’d be appealing to a large group of people.

2. If the Lions ever make it to the Super Bowl, how will you watch the game?

Booher: If the Lions were to make it to the Super Bowl, I think the only place I could watch it would be with family or maybe close friends. I have family who are huge Lions fans and as a result I would want to enjoy the game with them, especially given the fact that it hasn’t happened before and could be a while before it happens again. Sports lead to making special memories when cheering on your favorite team, and I think a Lions’ appearance in the Super Bowl would be special for fans all over the state.

Chirco: The plan will be to watch the game with my brother and dad, a lifelong fan who was born the year of the Lions’ last NFL championship (1957). Sorry to date you, Dad. Meanwhile, my brother is not a Lions fan, but instead a Panthers fan. I still don’t understand how that ever happened. But, in all seriousness, I wouldn’t want to watch the “Big Game” with anybody else.

3. Do you think Maxx Crosby actually gets traded from the Raiders?

Booher: I’m 50-50 on this. On one hand, I think the EDGE market paired with what teams may be willing to offer will make it difficult for the Raiders to get an offer they truly like. However, this doesn’t appear to be a ploy for an extension or a raise as he just signed one and is among the highest-paid defensive ends in the league. I think the Lions should be firmly in this market, evaluating what it would cost to land him and whether or not it’s realistic.

Chirco: Until I see it, I won’t believe it. I feel like Mark Davis, Tom Brady and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak are going to try to win with Crosby instead of looking to deal him. However, if things change and Las Vegas becomes open to trading him, Detroit would be wise to give the Raiders a call.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

4. If you could interview Dan Campbell right now, what would your first question be?

Booher: I would like to know what Campbell views as the biggest need for this team moving into the offseason. There are plenty of opinions, including mine, on what the team needs to do to be successful in 2026 and beyond. However, only Campbell truly knows what the team is thinking and plans to do in the offseason. I would love to know where he feels the team needs to go to get back into contention in 2026.

Chirco: My first question would be as follows: What’s in store for the Lions this offseason? I know it’s a very open-ended question, and I think it would lead into a conversation about a variety of things, including whether he intends on relinquishing offensive play-calling duties to Drew Petzing and the positions he and Brad Holmes intend on targeting through free agency, the draft, etc.

5. What one player on the Detroit Lions’ roster would you want to watch the Super Bowl with?

Booher: I would have to choose offensive tackle Taylor Decker. The veteran has seen plenty of football, and would be someone who could provide great insight and context to the game itself. I would love to pick his brain about different schematic things he’s seen from both coaches over the years, as well as some insight or interesting stories about some of the more notable players. Decker has always come across as knowledgeable and insightful, and would be entertaining breaking down the game.

Chirco: Jared Goff (and as a bonus guest, his wife, Christen Harper). I would love to hear Goff talk about both the Patriots’ and the Seahawks’ offenses and the schemes designed by the defenses to stop them. I think he would offer a unique perspective on each side of the ball, and it would make for a highly interesting Super Bowl watch party.

