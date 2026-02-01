Lions' Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft

The college all-star game circuit is coming to an end, and NFL teams have had a chance to evaluate some of the best talent available in this year's class.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has targeted multiple Senior Bowl players in recent years, including the decision to trade up 30 spots in the third round of last year's draft to select a player who impressed him: WR Isaac TeSlaa.

Here's my latest prediction for the Lions' 2026 draft haul following the conclusion of this year's Senior Bowl.

Round 1, Pick 17 — Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa made a big statement with his performance throughout the Hurricanes' run to the national championship game. The top prospect was an anchor for the offensive line, which helped the team upset Ohio State and Ole Miss before falling just short in the title game to Indiana.

The Lions have some uncertainty up front with Taylor Decker's future up in the air, and would be wise to invest in another top talent to pair with Penei Sewell. If Mauigoa's athletic traits translate to the NFL, and all indications seem to be that they will, he could be a perfect complement up front to Detroit's All-Pro right tackle.

Round 2, Pick 50 — Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height was considered one of the top performers from this year's Senior Bowl, showcasing a strong burst off the edge during the practices leading up to the game. He was part of a solid Texas Tech defense, notching 10 sacks working opposite of David Bailey.

The EDGE position is one that many analysts believe the Lions could target early, and it makes plenty of sense for the team to go in this direction after pursuing the offensive line with their first pick. Height also has some linebacker versatility, and could be used in multiple ways in Detroit's defense.

Round 4, Pick 118 — Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Taaffe had a productive career at Texas, notching seven career interceptions over his final three years in the Longhorns' secondary. He was also very active as a run defender, notching 222 combined tackles, including 9.5 for loss.

Injuries plagued the Lions' secondary throughout the year in 2025, including season-ending injuries to both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. With the long-term ramifications of these injuries uncertain, and Branch heading into the last year of his rookie deal, adding insurance at this position would be beneficial.

Round 5, Pick 155 — Jager Burton, C, Kentucky

The retirement of Frank Ragnow during the offseason forced some shuffling around the Lions' offensive line, and they enter the offseason without a bonafide option at the center position. Even if the team feels confident in Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge or a different option, adding young insurance would be a solid idea.

The Lions have invested heavily in their offensive line over the past two drafts, including three interior line additions. Still, none of those draftees have been centers, and Burton has experience after playing in 51 career games over his five seasons at Kentucky.

Round 6, Pick 186 — Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was among the NFL's most frequent deployers of multi-tight end packages, particularly 13 personnel. As a result, the team could be in the market to add depth at this position, and the draft would be a good opportunity to do so.

Delp was productive at Georgia, catching 70 passes over four seasons for the Bulldogs. He was moderately efficient as a run-blocker, earning a 59.4 overall run-blocking grade, via Pro Football Focus, in 2025.

Round 6, Pick 203 — Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor is an intriguing under-the-radar prospect at the FCS level, and had a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He impressed with his ability to get off the line of scrimmage, which matches the production he had with 16.5 career sacks at Southeastern Louisiana.

At the NFL level, he projects more as a three-technique than a nose tackle. He has some pass-rush juice, and the Lions could utilize him in a rotation behind Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams.

Round 6, Pick 212 (Projected compensatory pick) — Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

The Lions could have a shake-up coming at the linebacker position, as both Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez are both free agents. Even with Jack Campbell reaching All-Pro status in his third season, the team may need to restock its depth.

Enter Boettcher, who is coming off of back-to-back 90-plus tackle seasons, including 136 combined tackles in 2025. He also graded out well in coverage, recording a 78.3 grade in this area in his last campaign. He could provide immediate special teams production with the ability to develop into more.

Round 7, Pick 222 — Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

The 2026 draft class lacks the overall depth that some years have had, but there are some intriguing late-round options. One of these options is Altmyer, who had back-to-back solid years at Illinois, including a 3,000-yard season in 2025 for the Fighting Illini.

Altmyer doesn't have any spectacular traits that could push him up draft boards, but limited turnovers during his time in college and does have some upside. This would be an intriguing developmental option for the offense behind Jared Goff, in a backup quarterback competition.

