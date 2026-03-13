Detroit Lions Are 'Best Team Fit' For FA Packers Offensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions have prioritized the offensive line throughout the early start to free agency this offseason.

Juice Scruggs was included in the David Montgomery trade and Larry Borum is a player who has an opportunity to compete in the backup rotation.

Cade Mays is the center who best fit the need, as the team decided to part ways with veteran Graham Glasgow, following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker is arguably the top remaining free agent lineman available.

In a recent list of best team fits for remaining free agents, the Lions were listed as the best landing spot for the 26-year-old.

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As ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell explained, "A reunion with the Packers would make sense for both sides, but if Walker is going to leave for another team, the most obvious opening left on the board is in Detroit. The Lions released Taylor Decker earlier this offseason, leaving a hole at left tackle. Detroit could move star right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side, where he played at Oregon, but there's something to be said for keeping a superstar in the position where he has excelled."

Sewell has often expressed he is willing to play wherever Detroit's coaching staff best sees fit.

"Remember that Lane Johnson was a star left tackle in his final year at Oklahoma, but he has stuck on the right side for the Eagles as a pro," writes Barnwell. "A one-year deal with the Lions would give Walker a shot at proving himself in a great offense. Two games against the Packers wouldn't hurt, either."

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently shared during a radio interview Walker could settle for a short, one-year contract.

"There were not a lot of teams in the left market to begin with. There were only a few like Cleveland, Detroit, a few others. What happened is there were not a lot of teams, and I think he’s now gonna look to a one-year deal. A one-year deal to put himself in a good situation and go back into the market next year."

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