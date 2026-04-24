The Detroit Lions turned in the card Thursday night, making the decision to add another young player to their offensive line.

With the 17th pick, the Lions added Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. General manager Brad Holmes was projected to add an offensive tackle by many analysts, though there was a pocket of players at the position that made the ultimate decision unpredictable.

Ultimately, the Lions landed on Miller. An iron man with 54 career starts to his name at Clemson, Miller was viewed as a high IQ leader and a durable asset for the Tigers throughout his college career.

Miller is an ideal fit for the Lions, though it will likely require them to officially make an adjustment that has been predicted throughout the offseason.

When the team released Taylor Decker after a financial dispute turned messy, there was a clear need for the Lions to replace the left tackle who had held the position for the last decade. Penei Sewell, a three-time All-Pro on the right side, was viewed as a natural option to switch sides.

Still, that would leave an opening on the right side. Detroit signed Larry Borom to a one-year contract, but the addition of Miller all but makes it official that Sewell will move to the left side for the 2026 season. Of Miller's 54 collegiate starts, 52 came on the right side.

As a result, the most natural course of action for Dan Campbell would be to bump Sewell to the left side full time and conduct a competition for the starting spot on the right side between Miller and Borom.

At the annual owners' meetings last month, Campbell openly admitted that he hoped to moved Sewell to the left side. He added that the veteran would be open to it, needing just a few days notice to begin working on his stance on the opposite side of the offensive line.

Campbell reaffirmed that during an interview with Fox-2 after the first-round pick, noting that he expects Miller to compete with Borom for the starting job at right tackle.

“I think that’s the thought here. I’ve talked to Penei," Campbell said. "That’s what I’d like to do and certainly this helps. Blake’s played all right tackle and so has Borom. And like I told Blake, I said, ‘We’re making this move, you’ve got to come in and earn it.’ He’s got to earn that. We brought in Borom for a reason too. It’s good, it only helps us.”

Though Sewell has made most of his living as a right tackle in his first five seasons, he did begin his career on the left side. When Decker suffered a preseason injury that year, Sewell wound up making the first eight starts of his career at left tackle and banked significant experience there.

As a result, the position change will require a modest adjustment but should not be an altogether foreign move for the talented tackle. It will be best for all parties, as it also allows Miller to enter a situation where he will be comfortable.

With this selection, the Lions have continued their efforts to rejuvenate their offensive line. When they were at their best in previous seasons, they had one of the NFL's best units across the board up front.

There were some struggles in 2025, which showed particularly in the run game, and the Lions have been conscious about correcting this. As a result, they've brought in a new center in Cade Mays, two new guards in Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch and now two new tackles in Borom and Miller.

The Lions will have a new look up front next year, and with the resources they've invested in the group it's clear they're going to have high expectations for the group. This is paramount, as if the Lions can return to their 2023 and 2024 form up front they will be right back with the ranks of the contenders in the NFC.