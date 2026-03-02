Everything Detroit Lions Fans Need to Know After NFL Combine

The latest box of the NFL offseason has been checked as the NFL Scouting Combine has come to an end.

The Detroit Lions were able to meet with prospects on their draft board as well as evaluate them during on-field workouts throughout the week, which likely brought some clarity to their draft boards.

Over the next several weeks, the Lions will have the opportunity to add or retain players to their roster through free agency and the draft. For a team that is looking to return to contention, these next few weeks will be big for general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of everything Lions fans need to know following the conclusion of the NFL Scuting Combine.

What are the Lions' biggest draft needs?

Currently, the Lions' biggest needs reside in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines. The EDGE position has long been a need, as the team would benefit greatly from finding another young rusher to pair with All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit got a career year from Hutchinson in 2025, as he finished with 14.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, the team also has a need at both offensive tackle and on the interior of the offensive line. Center Frank Ragnow's retirement last offseason left them without a true starting center, so the team could be looking to fortify that position for the future by adding a young talent to the mix.

At tackle, Taylor Decker has announced his intention to return for an 11th season, which is big news. However, there's no guarantee that Decker plays beyond 2026, and as a result the Lions could draft a tackle to develop for a season.

Who were top performers at the Combine?

On the defensive side, top performers who could be targets for the Lions include safety Lorenzo Styles, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell and Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. Styles ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of any position player at the Combine at 4.27, and showed some serious athletic ability.

Another mid-round name to keep an eye on is Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr., who began his college career as a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois. He later transferred to Florida and had two strong seasons for the Gators, and has a mid-round projection for this year's draft.

Offensively, Oregon tight end Kenyon Saddiq was one of the top performers regardless of position with an exciting all-around showing. Center Logan Jones of Iowa and offensive tackle Spencer Fano were also among the more productive performers, as both were sub-five seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Who are the Lions' biggest pending free agents?

With the start of free agency looming, the Lions will have several decisions to make on their more productive defenders. Top free agents to be include linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive tackles DJ Reader and Roy Lopez and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Anzalone may be the biggest of the group, as he is a multi-year defensive captain who has had a huge role for the Lions since signing with the team five years ago. Muhammad is another big one, as he is coming off a career-high 11 sacks in 2025.

Reader and Lopez both handled the team's nose tackle position, rotating snaps and performing well against the run. Robertson is a multi-positional cornerback who has started games both on the boundary and as the team's nickel during his two-year stint with the Lions.

When does free agency start?

Free agency begins with the legal tampering period, as teams can begin negotiations with representatives or agents of players starting at Noon on March 9. Teams can enter agreements with players, but cannot officially sign them until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on March 11.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL Draft will begin with the first-round on April 23. Rounds two and three will be conducted on April 24, while rounds four through seven will be held on April 25. This year's NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.