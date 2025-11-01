Detroit Lions Elevate LB From Practice Squad Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions have elevated a linebacker from the practice squad ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Even with the team dealing with several injuries, the Lions elected to elevate one player in linebacker Ty Summers from the practice squad. The team also announced that safety Daniel Thomas will miss another week and has not been activated from injured reserve.
Safety Kerby Joseph, running back Craig Reynolds and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were previously ruled out for Detroit's first game following the bye week.
Detroit was able to secure their second division title by defeating the Vikings in the 2024 regular season finale.
This year, the Vikings are finding it a little more difficult to replicate their success offensively, since the decision was made to not bring back veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.
Carson Wentz was signed when J.J. McCarthy was out due to injury, but he will now be out for the remainder of the 2025 season, leaving the former Michigan Wolverines signal-caller to lead the offense.
Dan Campbell was asked this week how frequent matchups against NFC North teams like the Vikings forces him and the team to evolve.
“Yeah, that’s a good question because it is. I mean the more you go against somebody, I mean there again this is number five with (Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian) Flores and seven with (Vikings Head Coach Kevin) O’Connell, I guess," Campbell reflected. "So, it is. I mean you’ve got to - it’s one of those where you’re constantly thinking, ‘Alright, this worked, you liked this. This is how they countered. Ope, they got us with this. I think this’ll get them. Yeah, but unless they’re thinking the same thing and then they’re going to.’ So, you can sit there and play that little chess game a little bit."
Even though there is a little bit of a chess matchup against a familiar foe, Campbell indicated the coaching staff and roster will veer off to far from the staples of the offense and defense.
"You have to be careful. But, you do have to stay true to what you are but yet, you’ve got to keep it fresh, you’ve got to throw just enough curveballs in there to put them back on their heels on both sides of the ball. Special teams as well," said Campbell. "So, it’s a constant battle. I guess it’s a good problem to have. That means we’ve been intact for a while and then going against the same guys. But yeah, its a -- that game never ends. You always have to evolve every time you play that team.”