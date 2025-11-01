Keyshawn Johnson Offers Lions WR Jameson Williams Advice
The Detroit Lions and Jameson Williams understand the talented wideout has the potential to be much more involved in the offense.
Offensive coordinator John Morton has already pulled the former first-round pick aside and talked to him about what can be improved over the course of the next 10 games.
Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson understands what Williams is experiencing.
Famously, the former New York Jets wideout and NFL analyst wrote the book, "Just give me the damn ball."
Johnson has heard all the rumblings that the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is being underutilized or somehow he could be unhappy with his recent production.
He took to social media, prior to the Thursday Night Football contest between the Dolphins and Ravens, to share advice he wanted to give to Williams.
"I just realized that my man Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions wide receiver, hadn't been getting the footballs. He didn't get a catch this past game at all," Johnson noted. "I am going to tell you right now Jameson, they are going to get you the football."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach was a former teammate of the outspoken former NFL wideout.
Also, Johnson knows Morton quite well, since both had previous ties to USC football.
"I played with Dan Campbell, I know Dan Campbell very, very well. I have been knowing coach Martin forever," said Johnson. "When he was our receivers coach at USC, I've been knowing him forever. He is going to get you the ball.
"But I understand the frustration. Don't get caught up in them asking you questions about you not having your opportunities and getting targeted. Because they will turn it into something more than what it is. And I'm talking about the media," Johnson added. "They'll turn it into more than what it is. And that ain't the case. We know that you are going to get the football. The coaches know that opportunities was missed."
Even though Williams is not lighting up the stat sheet, defenses have certainly given him extra attention, which has opened up the run game and provided more space for Amon-Ra St. Brown and other teammates. Also, the coaching staff is very aware of how effective Williams is as a blocker.
"You are a vital and very important piece to the Detroit Lions trying to win a championship," said Johnson. "So, don't get sidetracked at all. I know you want your touches, because people out there, they only look at statistics. Most people in this world and on social media, they are statistical freaks. They only look at the numbers. They don't look at what you bring to the game.
"They don't look at how you lift the coverage. How you open up underneath for St. Brown and the tight end LaPorta," Johnson explained further. "If you had not lifted the coverage sometimes, they may not get the football. They don't care about that. All they care about is the fantasy football numbers and the betting props and the numbers. You keep doing your thing young man and I promise you Dan Campbell and coach Morton are going to get you the football. They have no other choice but to get you the damn football. That's just the bottom line. ..."