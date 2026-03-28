Ben Johnson Checked on Taylor Decker, But Not Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes

The Detroit Lions reportedly ghosted veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

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In a recent in-depth story featured on Detroit Football Network, the 32-year-old detailed the events that led to his surprising release request.

Decker reportedly made his intentions known to the team, and he did not have any indication the team wanted him to take a pay cut, let alone a significant one.

However, when Decker's agent spoke to the team after the combine, the picture became a lot clearer.

The team was likely asking for a major pay cut, but the official numbers were never discussed, as Decker rejected the notion.

Since the two sides split, there has not been any communication from head coach Dan Campbell or general manager Brad Holmes.

According to Justin Rogers, "Instead, it’s been radio silence. It’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward. It feels like a high school breakup, where you can’t make eye contact when passing each other in the hall. You know who did call Decker? Ben Johnson, his former offensive coordinator and head coach of the Chicago Bears. Not to recruit him to the division rival, but to check in, like a friend does."

Decker likely feels a sense of having the wool pulled over his eyes.

He committed himself to an organization for a decade, yet failed to get the leadership to address the business side of the game.

The NFL can be a cold business, but it is a little surprising to read a report of a team just moving on from a player without a proper goodbye.

Potential source of disagreement

While Campbell and Holmes have both denied roster disagreement reports, it is hard not to picture the former NFL tight end having concerns the team was going to its starting left tackle.

While Holmes and Campbell were certainly not going to disagree publicly, Campbell likely would have wanted Decker back and in the locker room.

The former NFL player certainly can not be happy a player left the organization without a proper send-off, especially after all the good will Decker built up in Motown.

Holmes appears to not have exactly handled the breakup ideally, but many could argue it was the right decision, given Decker's advanced age and bloated salary.

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