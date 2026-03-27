Detroit Lions 2026 Running Back Tandem Ranked Among Best in NFL

The Detroit Lions are hoping the addition of running back Isiah Pacheco in free agency will boost the productivity level for a unit that also features Jahmyr Gibbs.

CBS Sports recently ranked the NFL's top running back tandems, and the Lions' came in at No. 6, behind the Dolphins, Bills, Saints, Falcons and Rams.

"The Detroit Lions are clearly all-in on Gibbs after giving him all 17 starts last year -- and for good reason. He is a top-five most dynamic player in the NFL by total yards from scrimmage. Pairing him with Isiah Pacheco instead of Montgomery probably diminishes the backfield's overall upside by a touch, but the newcomer is no slouch," writes Carter Bahns. "Pacheco opened his career with 830 rushing yards in 2022 and 935 the following year, which is right about on par with Montgomery. If he rekindles some of that magic, the Lions won't miss a beat on the ground."

Now in Detroit, Pacheco feels like he is wanted. The Chiefs made the decision to add Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker to the roster, leaving the decision to sign with Detroit an easy one for the 27-year-old.

"I feel wanted. Now is the time to build off the previous years," Pacheco told local Detroit reporters at his introductory press conference earlier this month. "You're going to have doubters, it comes with it. It's how you perform and how you react and I know that I'm willing to give it all, 110 percent, and that's what I love to do."

Pacheco is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but is still not satisfied. He expressed he had a positive early interaction with head coach Dan Campbell and is looking forward to doing whatever is needed to help the offense.

Another pass-catching running back, who also has the ability to gain tough yards should give new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing additional options in short-yardage situations.

"Whether it's punting the ball, wherever it's at. Don't matter where I'm at on the field. Cheering the guys on, bringing excitement to the team and bringing the leadership, accountability," said Pacheco. "I'm a two-time champ and I'm not satisfied though. That's something that I'm not satisfied with. I'm more hungrier than I ever was and I'm ready to get to work."

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