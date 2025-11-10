Detroit Lions Grades Against Washington Commanders
The Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way.
After a loss last week, the Lions snapped back to form with a convincing win over the Washington Commanders. Detroit scored points on every drive except its last, when it ran out the clock, and made enough plays to win comfortably.
Here are grades for each position group in Sunday's win.
Quarterbacks: A
Goff was on point Sunday, notching another strong performance on the road. He threw for 319 yards, which marked his second game this season with over 300 yards, and threw three touchdown passes.
The veteran hit Jahmyr Gibbs on a well-timed Texas route to open the scoring, then added a second scoring pass to his tally by threading the needle to Amon-Ra St. Brown. His third touchdown pass would come to Jameson Williams in the third quarter.
Kyle Allen got two series of work at the end of the game, and was 0-for-2 passing including a dropped pass by tight end Ross Dwelly.
Running backs: A
It was a welcome return to form for Jahmyr Gibbs, who amassed 172 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns after recording just 28 combined rushing and receiving yards last week. Gibbs scored on the opening drive on a reception and added two rushing touchdowns to his tally later.
In particular, Gibbs showed off his dazzling speed on a toss play to the short side of the field in the fourth quarter. He beat the Commanders' defense with a quick burst of speed, and raced down the sideline for what was his third touchdown of the afternoon.
David Montgomery also had a solid showing, rushing for 71 yards on 15 carries. Sione Vaki also got in on the mix with one carry for four yards.
Wide receivers: A
Jameson Williams was another star in Sunday's win, catching six passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed 100 receiving yards for just the second time this season, and has steadily become more involved in the offense in the two weeks since the bye.
Williams turned on the burners for his score, catching a short pass near the goal line and outrunning a defender before somersaulting into the end zone.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had another solid day, catching another touchdown amongst his five receptions for 58 yards. Kalif Raymond also contributed a season-high four catches for 49 yards.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta continued playing at a high level, catching five passes for 53 yards. Among those was a fourth-down conversion, as he was open on a play-action concept and had a nice catch-and-run.
Brock Wright remained a contributor in different personnel packages, but did not have a catch. Ross Dwelly got a target, but couldn't hold on late in the game.
Offensive line: A
Without Christian Mahogany, the Lions turned to veteran Kayode Awosika to start at left guard. The group, despite being banged up throughout, did a strong job of controlling the line of scrimmage and paving lanes in the run game.
Penei Sewell and Graham Glasgow each briefly exited the game, with Dan Skipper and Trystan Colon getting some action as a result. It was a largely issue-free showing for the men up front, as Goff was not sacked in 33 pass attempts and the team averaged nearly seven yards per carry on the ground.
Defensive line: B+
Aidan Hutchinson didn't record a tackle, but did have a quarterback hit and nearly picked off a screen pass early in the game. Detroit still got plenty of pass-rush in the backfield, including strong games from a pair of role players in Roy Lopez and Tyler Lacy.
Lopez recorded two tackles for loss and cleaned up a Brian Branch sack, while Lacy had five tackles. DJ Reader had two tackles, while Alim McNeill had one.
LInebackers: A-
Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell each had five combined tackles, with each logging a quarterback hit as well in the winning effort. Campbell also made an impressive play on a late two-point conversion attempt, swallowing up Jacory Croskey-Merritt right at the goal line and preventing him from scoring.
It was a quieter night for Derrick Barnes, as he logged just one assisted tackle. Grant Stuard made a tackle on special teams.
Secondary: B
Terrion Arnold was on track to have another solid day in pass coverage, as he a pass defensed and was in tight coverage in multiple other situations. However, his momentum was halted by a concussion suffered in the second quarter.
Brian Branch had a big game, notching 1.5 sacks amidst seven total tackles. The Lions clearly wanted to explore utilizing him more as a blitzer, and it came with good results on Sunday. Thomas Harper added six solo tackles, and Avonte Maddox also got some snaps with Kerby Joseph still sidelined.
Rock Ya-Sin and Arthur Maulet were both beat in coverage, with Ya-Sin drawing a penalty on a deep pass that looked to have plenty of two-way contact between him and Washington wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Special teams: B
The Lions were a perfect two-for-two on field goal attempts, as Jake Bates hit both short-range attempts. They did not have to punt, as the offense was pristine all throughout the afternoon.
However, their grade gets docked slightly for what appears to be consistent coverage issues on kickoffs. Noah Igbinoghene had a 46-yard return on his first kick return of the night, which set up a field goal.
Bates also had a smart move on a kickoff, as he booted the ball out of bounds to exploit an advantageous rule for the kickoff team following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Commanders.
Coaching: A
The Lions made a switch to their play-calling, as Dan Campbell took the reins from John Morton. It turned out well, as they didn't have to punt once and scored on every drive but their last. Now, Campbell will have to decide whether he will continue doing so moving forward.
Defensively, the Lions sputtered at points and got beat deep on a few throws, but was overall solid and got enough stops for the team to earn a comfortable win. They were solid against the run, and continue to make it work with multiple injuries in the secondary.
The feelings are more positive after last week's loss, and that is much-needed with a date with Philadelphia on the docket. Detroit has a chance to insert itself back into the conversation for the top seed with a win next week, particularly if the Eagles take down Green Bay next week.