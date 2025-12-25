Lions Depth Chart Takes Another Hit at Safety Position
Injuries have decimated the Detroit Lions all season long, and Thursday's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings will be no different as another safety will be sidelined. As a result, the Lions will need to rely on their depth in their efforts to keep their 2025 playoff hopes alive.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ depth chart for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Goff enters Thursday's game in search of getting closer to a career-high for touchdown passes, as he is currently five off of his current best in this category. With a strong finish to the year, he could wind up having the best season of his career in a number of statistical categories.
Running backs
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery (Questionable, Illness)
Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
With Montgomery's workload diminishing by the week, the Lions have leaned heavily on Gibbs to shoulder the road. After one of their worst rushing performances in organization history with just two rushing 15 rushing yards last week, they're looking to right the ship against the Vikings' defense.
Wide receivers
Starter: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable, Knee), Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa
Backup: Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy (Questionable, Abdomen), Dominic Lovett
St. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and it's fair to question his productivity on a short week, but he is expected to play on Thursday. TeSlaa could continue to see a big workload, as he has out-repped Raymond since the veteran returned from injury two weeks ago.
Tight end
Starter: Shane Zylstra
Backup: Anthony Firkser
Reserve: Giovanni Ricci (Practice squad elevation)
Inactive: Sam LaPorta (injured reserve), Brock Wright (injured reserve)
The Lions have evidently liked what they've seen from Ricci, as he will be called up for the third straight week from the practice squad. Zylstra will likely get the biggest workload once again, while Firkser will be looking to build on a strong performance last week.
Offensive line
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, Shoulder), Christian Mahogany (LG, Questionable, Fibula), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Dan Skipper (OT), Kingsley Eguakun (C/G, practice squad elevation), Trystan Colon (C/G, Questionable, Wrist), Michael Niese (G), Miles Frazier (G/T), Kayode Awosika (G/T)
Inactive: Giovanni Manu (injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (injured reserve), Jamarco Jones (injured reserve)
Graham Glasgow doesn't have an injury designation and looks to be preparing to return as the team's starting center. However, they also elevated Eguakun for a second straight week to provide depth in the interior. Colon is once again questionable with a wrist injury.
Defensive line
Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T, Questionable, Abdomen)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams
Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo
Inactive: Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP)
McNeill was limited in practice all week with an abdominal injury, so it will be intriguing to see how much this impacts his workload on Thursday. Lopez has been solid and could continue getting more snaps, while Williams is looking to finish his rookie season strong after a mostly quiet start.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport (Questionable, Shoulder)
Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad (Questionable, Knee), Tyrus Wheat
Inactive: Josh Paschal (NFI)
Practice squad: Ahmed Hassanein
A pair of injuries to Davenport and Muhammad could shake up the snap rotations . With both questionable, the team could dedicate more snaps to Wheat or utilize Derrick Barnes in a hybrid role off the edge.
Linebackers
Starters: Alex Anzalone (WILL), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard
Inactive: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
If the Lions do in fact utilize Barnes off the edge, perhaps more snaps could come available for Nowaske and Rodriguez. The end of the season marks the conclusion of Rodriguez's rookie contract, so it will be interesting to see how the team approaches his future.
Cornerbacks
Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin
Backups: Amik Robertson (Questionable, Hand), Khalil Dorsey (Questionable, Illness)
Reserves: Arthur Maulet, Nick Whiteside
Inactive: Terrion Arnold (injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Practice squad:Keenan Garber
The Lions have operated with a rotation at the cornerback position in recent weeks, with the top three splitting reps. Reed has been in a funk as of late and could use a strong showing, while Robertson continues to be bothered by a hand injury.
Safeties
Starters: Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas
Backups: Jalen Mills
Inactive: Brian Branch (injured reserve), Kerby Joseph (injured reserve), Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Avonte Maddox (Back/Illness)
Practice squad: Damontae Kazee, Loren Strickland
The Lions will be down another starting safety as Maddox is out with a back injury and an illness, meaning they have three active options. They did not elevate a safety from the practice squad, meaning it will be just Harper, Thomas and Mills available. If Ya-Sin isn't actively repping at corner, he's another option who could factor into the safety equation.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
Kennedy is questionable with an abdominal injury, and if he can't go then it would likely either be Raymond or Sione Vaki who takes reps on kick returns. Other than that, the core special teams units remain fairly healthy.
