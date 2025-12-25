Lions Depth Chart Takes Another Hit at Safety Position

Injuries have decimated the Detroit Lions all season long, and Thursday's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings will be no different as another safety will be sidelined. As a result, the Lions will need to rely on their depth in their efforts to keep their 2025 playoff hopes alive.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ depth chart for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Kyle Allen

Goff enters Thursday's game in search of getting closer to a career-high for touchdown passes, as he is currently five off of his current best in this category. With a strong finish to the year, he could wind up having the best season of his career in a number of statistical categories.

Running backs

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: David Montgomery (Questionable, Illness)

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

With Montgomery's workload diminishing by the week, the Lions have leaned heavily on Gibbs to shoulder the road. After one of their worst rushing performances in organization history with just two rushing 15 rushing yards last week, they're looking to right the ship against the Vikings' defense.

Wide receivers

Starter: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Questionable, Knee), Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backup: Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy (Questionable, Abdomen), Dominic Lovett

St. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and it's fair to question his productivity on a short week, but he is expected to play on Thursday. TeSlaa could continue to see a big workload, as he has out-repped Raymond since the veteran returned from injury two weeks ago.

Tight end

Starter: Shane Zylstra

Backup: Anthony Firkser

Reserve: Giovanni Ricci (Practice squad elevation)

Inactive: Sam LaPorta (injured reserve), Brock Wright (injured reserve)

The Lions have evidently liked what they've seen from Ricci, as he will be called up for the third straight week from the practice squad. Zylstra will likely get the biggest workload once again, while Firkser will be looking to build on a strong performance last week.

Offensive line

Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable, Shoulder), Christian Mahogany (LG, Questionable, Fibula), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

Backups: Dan Skipper (OT), Kingsley Eguakun (C/G, practice squad elevation), Trystan Colon (C/G, Questionable, Wrist), Michael Niese (G), Miles Frazier (G/T), Kayode Awosika (G/T)

Inactive: Giovanni Manu (injured reserve), Colby Sorsdal (injured reserve), Jamarco Jones (injured reserve)

Graham Glasgow doesn't have an injury designation and looks to be preparing to return as the team's starting center. However, they also elevated Eguakun for a second straight week to provide depth in the interior. Colon is once again questionable with a wrist injury.

Defensive line

Starters: DJ Reader (NT), Alim McNeill (3T, Questionable, Abdomen)

Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo

Inactive: Levi Onwuzurike (Reserve/PUP)

McNeill was limited in practice all week with an abdominal injury, so it will be intriguing to see how much this impacts his workload on Thursday. Lopez has been solid and could continue getting more snaps, while Williams is looking to finish his rookie season strong after a mostly quiet start.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport (Questionable, Shoulder)

Backups: Al-Quadin Muhammad (Questionable, Knee), Tyrus Wheat

Inactive: Josh Paschal (NFI)

Practice squad: Ahmed Hassanein

A pair of injuries to Davenport and Muhammad could shake up the snap rotations . With both questionable, the team could dedicate more snaps to Wheat or utilize Derrick Barnes in a hybrid role off the edge.

Linebackers

Starters: Alex Anzalone (WILL), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM)

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard

Inactive: Zach Cunningham (Injured reserve), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)

If the Lions do in fact utilize Barnes off the edge, perhaps more snaps could come available for Nowaske and Rodriguez. The end of the season marks the conclusion of Rodriguez's rookie contract, so it will be interesting to see how the team approaches his future.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin

Backups: Amik Robertson (Questionable, Hand), Khalil Dorsey (Questionable, Illness)

Reserves: Arthur Maulet, Nick Whiteside

Inactive: Terrion Arnold (injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)

Practice squad:Keenan Garber

The Lions have operated with a rotation at the cornerback position in recent weeks, with the top three splitting reps. Reed has been in a funk as of late and could use a strong showing, while Robertson continues to be bothered by a hand injury.

Safeties

Starters: Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

Backups: Jalen Mills

Inactive: Brian Branch (injured reserve), Kerby Joseph (injured reserve), Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Avonte Maddox (Back/Illness)

Practice squad: Damontae Kazee, Loren Strickland

The Lions will be down another starting safety as Maddox is out with a back injury and an illness, meaning they have three active options. They did not elevate a safety from the practice squad, meaning it will be just Harper, Thomas and Mills available. If Ya-Sin isn't actively repping at corner, he's another option who could factor into the safety equation.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Kalif Raymond

Kennedy is questionable with an abdominal injury, and if he can't go then it would likely either be Raymond or Sione Vaki who takes reps on kick returns. Other than that, the core special teams units remain fairly healthy.

