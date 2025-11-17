Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Reed, Joseph, Rodriguez
The Detroit Lions could have the services of two defensive players returning from injury, when the team next takes the field to play the New York Giants.
Dan Campbell was asked at his Monday media session with local reporters if there were players dealing with injuries he felt quite comfortable would return to action this week.
"D.J. Reed looks pretty positive here," said Campbell. "Well, we're gonna get him a week of work here and see. See where he's at. Obviously, (Marcus) Davenport's getting better. Probably going to start (Khalil) Dorsey's clock this week. Rodrigo (Malcolm Rodriguez) is looking better. He's getting better every day.
"So, probably Reed and Rodrigo, right now would be the top of that list. But (Josh) Paschal was getting better," Campbell added. "We're kind of getting in a good place here. Kerby (Joseph), he's getting better. He's getting better. I don't know, like if you asked me right now, I don't know if I see him in this week, but he is getting better."
The Giants enter the Week 12 contest at Ford Field with a 2-9 record.
Eagles defense sets the tone
The Lions offensive line has not fared well on the road against quality opponents.
Starting quarterback Jared Goff was uncomfortable and had one of his worst performances of the 2025 season.
The Eagles defensive line was able to pepper Goff and even forced an interception on a tipped ball.
After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked if it seemed to him the defense clicked together, especially with the batted balls and the play of Jordan Davis and Jaelan Phillips.
"I think so. I think so. We were able to get some early pressure on him and get some hits on him. Those are always going to affect quarterbacks, so we did a really good job there as a defensive front. I think that’s three games in a row where it’s been humming up front. We like to play that way, being led by our offense and defensive line," said Sirianni. "Those bat downs were really, really impressive.
"But, they were not surprising to us, because that’s what practice looked like and has been looking like. Practice is a great indicator of what the game’s going to look like and our defense. Speaking of the bat downs, the bat downs, the crushing of blocks. We just did a really nice job there tonight.