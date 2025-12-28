5 Reasons Detroit Lions Will Rebound in 2026, 1 Very Concerning Fear

There is a strong sense of sadness that washes over Detroit Lions fans when they finally realize their team is not good enough to compete for a Super Bowl.

This season, some remained hopeful the team would resurrect the memory of the 2007 Giants and go on an epic run late in the season.

Sometimes, facts are staring at you right in the face, but I understand sports denial at a very deep level.

It is hard when you read and listen to your favorite writers and broadcasters throw out silly explanations for why Detroit would overcome their weaknesses and issues.

Hope is a powerful force. But now that you are coming back to reality, and understand the Lions are not the kings of the NFC North, 2026 does provide reasons for hope that the playoffs are an attainable goal.

Super Bowl? Please. Lets wait and see if Brad Holmes learned anything.

Here are reasons for hope and fear for next season.

Isaac TeSlaa is a legitimate red zone threat

Even though the team drafting the rookie and giving up draft capital was costly in 2025, that is now in the past.

TeSlaa will assist Detroit's offense for the next decade. With size, hands and an elite catch radius, Jared Goff has another weapon to target next season.

Best roster building strategy comes to light

The Lions did not neglect free agency and the trade deadline. Holmes has tried.

But now, the expectation is to deliver high-end free agents who can plug holes and contribute right away. D.J. Reed has not worked out. Detroit was miles away from finding the replacement for Frank Ragnow.

Meanwhile, the Bears rebuilt their offensive line in one offseason. Have a look at those moves in free agency and how much was spent on the offensive line.

The trade deadline is not a place where you let the deadline pass and nothing happens. Not ever. There were players available that were better than players on Detroit's current roster.

Holmes and the front office got hit square in the face their overall roster building philosophy had a ceiling. Now, the realization must be every phase of roster building must deliver.

Lions will not make same coaching errors again

The 2025 Lions were a poorly coached team. It will quickly come to light when Campbell watches the tape of the same mistakes occurring over and over again.

What will surely cause the fifth-year head coach to grit his teeth is the realization the league adapted masterfully to the Lions.

Detroit was woefully out-schemed against top-flight opponents, highlighted by two coordinators who did not have the right answers to give the roster.

Campbell must adapt quickly and bring in assistants with experience and a track-record of play-calling success and elite schemes.

I am hoping a major overhaul happens on the coaching staff. It's time to shake things up in meaningful ways.

A last place schedule is much more manageable

Outside of diehards, it is clear the Lions should lose to the Bears and secure last place in the NFC North.

Heck, Detroit's starters may not even be able to defeat the Bears backups at this point.

With major re-shuffling needing, a schedule against weaker opponents gives the Lions better opportunities to make some mistakes and not be totally punished for it.

While it may not translate to playoff success, the team should be near 10 wins again, if the injury situation is finally acknowledged properly.

'We're good' era ends quick

I don't care if the Lions go 18-0. Until Dan Campbell or whoever passes the Lombardi Trophy to Sheila Hamp, the Lions must not ever revert to publicly acknowledging any level of acceptance the roster is in good shape.

It's safe to say those two words won't be uttered any time soon.

Major reason for fear

My only fear is that Holmes still remains in love with the players on the roster. Football requires a certain cuthroat mentality that is laser focused on one goal: Field the absolute best 53-man roster as possible.

Holmes may decide to commit millions to a running back and again reset the market, when the team still has three years of control. Paying Jahmyr Gibbs would be well-received, but would be the wrong football decision.

Every resource should be allocated to the offensive and defensive lines. Period.

Players that have shown they cannot see the field must move on. How many chances is Holmes going to give players that spend more time in the training room than the field?

Falling in love with the players is the biggest weakness Holmes has displayed early in his tenure.

