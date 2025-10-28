Detroit Lions Still Have No Timetable For Return of Defensive End
The Detroit Lions are still not exactly certain when veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport will return to action.
Head coach Dan Campbell provided a hopeful update, indicating the 29-year-old is still expected to return to action at some point this season.
Davenport has been out of action since suffering a chest injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.
"I would say nothing new on Davenport. He is improving, but I can't give you a definitive, 'This is when he's gonna be back,'. I am just very confident he is gonna be back," said Campbell. "We're going to get him back here. I can't tell you an exact date there."
There was more optimistic news on running back Sione Vaki and left tackle Taylor Decker.
Vaki has been battling a nagging groin injury and has not been been available for the last month. Detroit's fifth-year head coach expressed Vaki is expected to practice this week, with hopes of the former fourth-round pick being available to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings.
“Vaki practiced yesterday. He’s going to practice today. He’s going to practice Thursday after the day off. So we’re hopeful. He looked good," said Campbell. "He looks good right now, and hopefully we can get him to the game. That’s the plan.”
Decker will not practice on Tuesday, but is expected to return to practice on Thursday.
“I see him practicing tomorrow (Thursday), not today," said Campbell. "He did yesterday, but I don’t see him practicing today."
Early thoughts on playing Minnesota Vikings
Campbell shared the defense was preparing to face J.J. McCarthy and indicated the team would be prepared for a familiar foe.
“We’ll be ready for whoever they have. I don’t foresee things changing that much per quarterback. Certainly, if he (McCarthy) does play, they’re going to want to calm it down for him, ask him to do things that he does well, help him out there, try to establish the run game there, get (Justin Jefferson) 18 the ball," said Campbell. "All the things that you would think of. But (Kevin) O’Connell does an unbelievable job, and that staff, they always do."
Detroit's coaching staff is aware of what type of disruption Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes to create every week and how the Vikings offense will seek to capitalize.
"Doesn’t matter the quarterback, they’re going to find a way to take the pressure off the areas they need to and then put it somewhere else and find a way to convert, move the football. Helps the defense gets takeaways, they’re disruptive over there," said Campbell. "So yeah, I mean O’Connell’s done a hell of a job, they always do. So, to your point, it really doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback, they’ll be prepared, they’ll be ready to come in this game and move the football to score points. That’s what we’re going to be dealing with - with weapons too, they’ve got weapons.”