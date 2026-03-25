Detroit Lions Paying Their Own Is Smart, But Risky

Since the beginning of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, the Detroit Lions have become known for rewarding their own players with new contracts.

As a result of this strategy, several core members of the roster have cashed in on lucrative contract extensions.

For starters, All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell and All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown inked long-term deals with the organization prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. And since then, quarterback Jared Goff, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph, wide receiver Jameson Williams and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson have also come to terms on multi-year extensions with the Lions.

There is certainly merit behind this decision-making from Detroit. Campbell and Holmes are committed to building a team which is not going to be a flash in the pan, but instead is going to be capable of sustaining success over the long term. They have their sights set on the Lions being a consistent winner, equipped to make deep playoff runs on a yearly basis.

And locking up the organization's top players to multi-year deals, like Sewell, St. Brown and Hutchinson, will definitely increase the likelihood of that being the case.

However, that strategy does also carry some risk. First off, there's no guarantee that those players are going to stay healthy and productive over the long term. Just look at McNeill, who suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 season and struggled mightily upon his return last season.

Presently, there's also significant concern with Joseph's long-term health. The All-Pro safety battled a significant knee injury in 2025 which limited him to just six games. And there's a growing amount of speculation that the ailment will hamper Joseph the remainder of his career.

Holmes & Co. are also not close to being done negotiating contract extensions with their current players. In the coming weeks and months, the franchise is expected to attempt to work out new deals with 2023 first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, plus 2023 second-rounders Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.

Holmes and Campbell want these foundational pieces to be in Detroit for years to come (and rightfully so). However, it does come at a cost, significantly limiting the Lions’ ability to add external pieces.

Furthermore, it's had an adverse effect on Detroit's spending and overall decision-making this offseason.

Sure, the team has added some decent pieces that will help it remain competitive headed into 2026. However, none of the players acquired – no offense to Cade Mays, Isiah Pacheco, etc. – are going to take the Lions to the next level and put them in Super Bowl contention.

This is a major downfall of the organization's conservative player-acquisition approach. And as a result of such, Holmes has no choice but to accumulate a difference-making draft haul this April.

Detroit's collection of homegrown, star talent (Hutchinson, Sewell, St. Brown, etc.) is nice and all. However, after an underwhelming free-agent period from Holmes and the team's front office, the Lions appear to be on the verge of another nine-win, postseason-less campaign in 2026.