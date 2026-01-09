Detroit Lions RB May Have Played His Last Snap With Team

The future of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is up in the air.

Prior to the 2025 season, the talented running back quipped he hoped that fans did not forget about him, as he clearly noticed the increased support for Jahmyr Gibbs.

Throughout the course of the season, it was clear the 28-year-old was not being utilized at nearly the same rate as Gibbs.

General manager Brad Holmes, speaking with local reporters Thursday, expressed the former Chicago Bears running back had a difficult season.

“Yeah look, obviously I know that it was a tough year for him in terms of the lack of touches. I’m not going to say that we went into it planning it to be that way," said Holmes. "I think he handled it like a pro. Look, those are discussions that we’re going to have to have a lot more in depth, in terms of what is the best plan for him going forward, is it somewhere else or whatever the case be."

Detroit's offensive line really struggled in 2025, and the rushing attack suffered as a result.

"Just really appreciate everything that he has done for us, if it does end up going that way. I hope it doesn’t because we love David Montgomery," said Holmes. "He’s a good football player and wish that we would’ve been able to get more utilization from him. I know (Lions head coach) Dan (Campbell) feels the same way.

"But, those are conversations that we’re going to have to have, because I’ve got a lot of respect for that player. He deserves to be in a situation where his skillset can be utilized, and so yeah, would love for it to be here, but if it can’t be here, then you’d just love to see where (it) could work out best for him.”

Montgomery is owed $1.75 million in guaranteed monies in 2026, with a salary of $5.49 million.

If released, Detroit would be on the hook for $4.9 million in dead money costs.

The duo of Montgomery and Gibbs became one of the most formidable tandems in 2024. In 2023, Montgomery's first season in Motown, he led the team with 1,015 rushing yards, and he secured 13 touchdowns.

In 2025, Gibbs recorded 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns. It is expected that the former first-round pick will have even more of an expanded role next season. He is also eligible for a lucrative, long-term contract extension.

