Detroit Lions Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

According to a social media post from the team, Glasgow has been officially released, ending his latest tenure in Motown.

With a salary of $6.5 million for 2026, the move is intended to free up even more salary-cap space for a team that has plans to sign many of their own free agents.

It is expected that the move will add $5.5 million to the team's cap number for 2026.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley noted in September of last year that the veteran lineman was among the most meticulous note-takers he had ever been around.

“He’s a calming presence for everybody. His note-taking is one of the best I’ve been around, and he really keeps all of his old notebooks from last year," said Fraley. "They’re still stacked up there."

Glasgow was drafted by Detroit in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a three-year stint with the Denver Broncos, before returning to Motown in 2023.

“You always take down the notes of the general stuff, and then from there, I have a page of scouting. Then the install page. And that’s usually a whole page, too. Then the notes on practices throughout the week, and then the notes on after the game, because you never know when you’re going to play them again, or, in this case the Packers, you will play them again," said Glasgow. “So it’s nice to be able to have those thoughts based on what you thought after the game or things that you might remember that you will probably forget in a month-and-a-half.”

Jared Goff often spoke of how valuable Glasgow was to the offensive line, given his ability to play at guard and at center.

“Obviously, Frank is such a great player and it’s hard to replace him in any capacity, but Graham is a great player in his own right as well and has done a hell of a job stepping into that role. And even last year, at times when he needed to step in there. He’s been great. I mean, he really has," Goff said. "He’s taken a lot of the responsibility on his shoulders, and I thought today was great by him, and he’s been a lot of fun to work with.”

I’m grateful for the 7 years I’ve spent as a Detroit Lion. I’m thankful for the great teammates, coaches, and friends I had along the way. I love this city and the fans that have supported me for the better part of a decade. There truly was no place I would have rather been.… — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) March 2, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.