Detroit Lions Rule Out Five Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions have ruled out five players, ahead of their Week 10 road contest against the Washington Commanders.
On the official injury designation report, offensive lineman Miles Frazier, safety Kerby Joseph, running back Jacob Saylors defensive linemen Pat O'Connor and Josh Paschal will not play.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is questionable to play, along with running back Craig Reynolds and left tackle Taylor Decker.
It is expected that Detroit's starting tackles will suit up against a Commanders team that is reeling due to the loss of starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Dan Campbell was asked prior to practice on Friday morning what challenges the Commanders defensive line can bring.
Against the Vikings, Detroit's offensive line struggled with miscommunication and pass protection. Also, Detroit's running game has taken a step back from last season.
“Good players, man. Those guys can push the line of scrimmage, and they can edge you, too. (Commanders DL Daron) Payne, he can do everything. He can play the run, he can get an edge, he’s quick, he’s strong, he plays with leverage. (Commanders DL Javon) Kinlaw’s a big man. They’ve got a stable of those guys over there. So yeah, I think it’s one of the strengths of their team is that D-line. So, they can make it difficult. But there again, I like our matchup, too. I like our O-line, and I know they’ll be ready to go.”
Fixing issues
Throughout the week, Detroit's coaching staff has indicated there are several small adjustments that need to be made after a disappointing loss to a division rival.
Campbell indicated it would take the entire coaching staff and roster to be able to correct what has been ailing the team.
“It’s all encompassing. It really does take everybody. And you’d be shocked by – you tweak one little thing, I’m telling you, you tweak one little thing and all of a sudden it just cleans everything up and it just takes off, and the knock in the engine is gone," said Campbell. "It can appear to be – it’s not as bad as people think it is. And it really doesn’t take much, just a little tightening here.
"I really believe that, and I know you’ve been sitting hearing me say that for two weeks. I got it, it’s coming man. I told the guys, and they know this, man, I’ve got a million ideas. And I believe it’s going to work this week. And if it doesn’t, I’ve got another idea. I’ve got plenty," Campbell explained. "We’ll get this thing going. But I trust these players, I like the plan. We’ve got to do our part as coaches and get them ready and make sure they have a plan that they can win with, and they’ll do the rest, man. They’ll roll.”