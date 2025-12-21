Who Is Inactive For Detroit Lions Against Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Detroit Lions officially released their list of players that will not suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, veteran offensive lineman Graham Glashow was ruled out. Safety Kerby Joseph and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu were previously ruled out on Friday.

Detroit's offensive line had four members who were listed as questionable on the injury designation report, but Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany are active. Trystan Colon and Kayode Awosika were ruled inactive.

Cornerback Amik Robertson is active, despite suffering a hand injury last week. He could don a club on his left hand this week, although he stated he may choose not to wear a protective device.

“Yeah, I guess it’s my first time really since college getting this club,” Robertson told reporters this week. “So, I guess we gonna take it off and you know, put it on at practice, then take it off again.

“I’m good, I’m good. Confident. Stuff happens, man, you know, it’s football, trying to be a hero. I like to punch the ball, you know, but that ain’t gonna stop me. I’m going to continue doing it.”

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21)

With the team not being able to win back-to-back games in a couple of months, Dan Campbell was asked this week what have been some of the biggest challenges, from a coaching perspective, for the last stretch of games.

This season, there have been positive things the team has done, but they still find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

“Yeah, well, I think it’s the, as we all know , it’s the inconsistencies of some of the things that we’ve had that is frustrating," said Campbell. "You never want to lose but when you feel like there are things that you’ve done to yourself, that’s where it gets real frustrating. It’s hard enough to win in this League against these real good opponents. But when you feel like sometimes you’re fighting yourself a little bit, that can be very frustrating. And so, we’ve had a little bit of that.

"There’s a number of circumstances, but I think that what I always go back to is there’s a million ways to get the point across and to teach. And just because it hasn’t hit yet, you just keep going through them. Go find something else. Keep working on something else," Campbell added. "There’s always another drill that you haven’t done before. There’s always another way to say it that finally hits somebody and that’s what I keep my hope in because I know what that’s like sitting in those seats. I know what it’s like to be a coach. And so, I’ve seen it from all perspectives and you just keep working until you get yourself out of it.”

Lions' Week 16 Inactives List

#PITvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/MmoyiKMrKq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 21, 2025

