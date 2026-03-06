Detroit Lions See Free Agent Center Options Dwindling

As each day passes, NFL teams are starting to ink free agents to improve their football team.

For the Detroit Lions, they have yet to get out of the starting block, as the team has yet to officially restructure the contract of veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

While Detroit is figuring out what their exact budget is going to be, the affordable free agent center market is dwindling.

On Friday, it was reported by multiple outlets that free agent center Tyler Biadasz was signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. After being released by the Washington Commanders, the 28-year-old is reportedly securing a three-year, $30 million contract.

Remaining top free agent center targets include Tyler Linderbaum, Connor McGovern, Cade Mays and Lloyd Cushenberry.

Detroit has also said publicly they could turn to Tate Ratledge at center for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and head coach Jim Harbaugh were recently interviewd on the "The Pat McAfee Show."

Each expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.

"I couldn't ask for more. It's been awesome to join what they're trying to do," McDaniel said. "There's a lot of overlap in belief. We're coming to work every day enthused, trying to chase the same outcome."I'm invigorated. I'm juiced up."

The Chargers faced the McDaniel-led Dolphins in 2025.

"Just the respect I have for Mike, his offense, we played him this year," Harbaugh expressed. "He got us on a look that nobody had gotten us yet. Made us go back and change it. Just things like that. I love the emphasis on the run game, play action pass. The ability to get first downs and score points. I felt like we needed a fresh start and fresh start we got."

With a new center in the mix, the goal for the Chargers is to revamp the offensive line in order to maximize the potential of quarterback Justin Herbert.

"I look at a player that has shown he can do everything on a football field," McDaniel said. "Football is an 11-person game that there's a lot that coaches have to offer to help, assist a player. I feel very fortunate to coach a player of skillset.

"I have high ambitions that meets him where he's at and for what he needs to do to take the next step in his career.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.