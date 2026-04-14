Detroit Lions Should Offer Tryout to Former EMU Cornerback

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to reward a football player who took a strong initiative and went viral for standing outside of the Allen Park Performance Center.

On Monday morning, local media gathered to cover the annual pre-draft media session of general manager Brad Holmes.

Standing outside of the facility was former Eastern Michigan cornerback Freddie McGee carrying a sign that read his stats and asking for just one opportunity.

"This is grit," McGee's sign read. "No agent. 14 INT, 25 PBU. DPOY in AFL. Need 1 shot."

It is not too often a player advocates strongly for himself in such a public manner. Detroit should afford the defensive back an opportunity to get out on the practice field and evaluate what he brings to the table.

Even if he does not earn a roster spot, the information given from coaches could prove beneficial in improving his game.

McGee was a walk-on at Eastern Michigan and played for head coach Chris Creighton over the span of five seasons.

The 5'9 defensive back did not hear from NFL teams after his collegiate career ended. He found his way to the Indoor Football League and also won a defensive award playing in the Arena Football League.

“When I came out (back in 2021), I had a solid pro day. Ultimately, I didn’t get a shot in the NFL, so I had to take the (Arena Football League) route,” McGee said, via MLive. “Last year, I won defensive player of the year in the AFL. I led the league with 14 interceptions and 25 pass breakups. Like I said, no agent. Just looking for a shot, man. One opportunity, one workout. See what it does.”

McGee expressed to reporters the Lions' grit mentality was quite appealing to him, given his road to the achieving his goals has been filled with ups and downs.

“I mean, grit, man. It’s right here. I feel like I’m the epitome of that. Underrated kid, small school. Walked on and earned a scholarship. I always put my head down," said McGee. "And I just worked, man. So, I feel like if anybody was to give me a shot, it’d be Dan Campbell. Hopefully, he receives this message, man. Hey, you’re going to get a ball player.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.