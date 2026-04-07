Is Detroit Lions Rumored Interest in OT Kadyn Proctor a Smokescreen?

As the NFL Draft draws near, subliminal storylines annually begin to surface surrounding teams in the league and where they may or may not go when the event begins.

Teams and agents of players alike are known to leak false information to pundits across the league in an effort to generate either leverage or an advantage on teams in moves that have become commonplace known as smokescreens.

In these efforts, teams are looking to sometimes create the thought within others that they're going to go one direction, only to utilize that newfound leverage to go in a different way.

Recently, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah made a proclamation about the Detroit Lions that has caused some to wonder whether general manager Brad Holmes is conducting a smokescreen with the Draft less than a month away.

On a recent episode of ESPN's 'The Mina Kimes Show with Lenny,' host Kimes and Jeremiah conducted a mock draft in which Kimes provided two options and Jeremiah made the choice between the two.

In it, the Lions selected Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa over Utah's Spencer Fano and debated the merits of the team drafting that position and moving Penei Sewell from the right to the left side.

At the end of their discussion, Jeremiah asserted that he has been informed the team has an infatuation with a different offensive tackle — Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

"I was told they love Proctor, by the way," Jeremiah said.

It should be noted that Jeremiah himself is not the biggest fan of Proctor and views him as a bit of a risk.

"Maybe I'm just older now, (but) the risk — 390 pounds at one time," the former NFL scout said of Proctor. "That scares me."

There's plenty to like about Proctor, however, who was listed as Jeremiah's No. 22 overall prospect in his most recent big board. He's a big, athletic tackle who fits the need the Lions have for a tackle after Taylor Decker's departure.

Even with Larry Borom in the mix, the Lions could still be looking to add young depth to compete for the job. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he would be comfortable moving Sewell from right to left tackle, and as a result the team would need to find someone to step in on the right side.

The Alabama product was the team's highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus, notching an 86.1 overall offensive grade. He earned an 81.1 run-blocking grade and an 84.2 pass-blocking grade.

Proctor also fits a trend the Lions have followed in recent years, as the team has flocked to add talent from Alabama in Holmes' tenure. Of the five drafts he has conducted, the Lions have selected an Alabama player with three of their first-round picks.

On the contrary, this news is somewhat surprising as the Lions have been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their moves in the draft. Three years ago, they shocked many by drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first-round at No. 12 overall as they kept their infatuation with the talented player close to the vest.

It remains too early to tell whether exactly the Lions' camp is voicing its interest in Proctor for leverage, or if it is truly a direction they feel comfortable doing. However, the lineman does fit their profile of player and would be a nice addition with their No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft.