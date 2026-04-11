4 Hidden Value Draft Prospects for Lions

The Detroit Lions’ front office, led by general manager Brad Holmes, has done a commendable job identifying hidden value prospects in recent years.

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, here are four under-the-radar prospects who could provide sneaky value and fit Detroit’s roster in both the immediate and long-term future.

Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Just like Lions head man Dan Campbell, Boerkircher suited up for the Aggies (for one season), after transferring in from Nebraska.

Boerkircher possesses a solid floor due to his blocking prowess, along with a decent enough ceiling as a pass-catcher. He won’t light up the stat sheet anytime soon, but with proper seasoning, could develop into a more productive version of Detroit’s No. 2 tight end, Brock Wright.

As Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo writes, “Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher is among the better in-line blockers in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's also a super competitive pass catcher who has flashed the ability to defeat linebackers and safeties in coverage. Boerkircher will carve out a role for himself as a selfless contributor to an NFL offense.”

Boerkircher would be a very serviceable backup to Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta, and subsequently would be a worthwhile late-round target for Holmes & Co.

Missouri DL Chris McClellan

McClellan could very well develop into a reliable defensive tackle at the next level.

In 2025, the Missouri product generated 20 total pressures as a pass-rusher (five sacks, 10 hurries and five QB hits). Additionally, against the run, he compiled 25 solo tackles.

Plus, for his efforts, he earned a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 95th out of 887 qualified interior defensive linemen. Additionally, his PFF pass-rush grade of 72.8 ranked 80th among all qualified players at his position.

On Day 3 of the draft, the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder would be a decent replacement for interior lineman Roy Lopez.

Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover

Crownover is a raw offensive tackle with intriguing upside because of his measurables (e.g. 35-inch arms and 10-inch hands).

While he may not be a plug-and-play starter (especially right away), his physical tools and experience in the SEC make him worth a late-round investment.

Detroit has done a solid job developing offensive linemen, and Crownover could be the next in line.

With some proper tutelage, he has the potential to grow into a more-than-serviceable swing tackle at the next level.

Western Michigan EDGE Nadame Tucker

Prior to transferring to Western Michigan from Houston, Tucker was a relative unknown, with zero sacks in 13 career games. However, the 6-foot-2, 247-pounder had a monstrous 2025 campaign with the Broncos, notching 14.5 sacks (tied for the NCAA lead). He also compiled two sacks in the Senior Bowl.

Tucker also earned MAC Player of the Year honors for his efforts in his lone campaign in Kalamazoo.

With all that said, I believe the pass-rusher would be worth a late-round flyer for the EDGE-needy Lions.