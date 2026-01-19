Detroit Lions Strengthen Trenches in Latest 7-Round Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a clear identity and an equally clear list of priorities.

Rather than chasing splashy skill-position players or forcing need-based reaches, Detroit is in prime position to prioritize building up the trenches, along with its depth and long-term sustainability at multiple positions.

If the board falls favorably, the Lions could come away with a class that quietly extends their competitive window into the late 2020s.

Without further ado, here is my first stab at predicting what Brad Holmes & Co. will do in this April’s draft.

Round 1, No. 17 overall - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

The Lions nab their replacement for left tackle Taylor Decker with this pick here.

Mauigoa has been one of the most reliable pass-protectors in college football, allowing just 14 pressures in 2025 while posting high-end efficiency metrics. While he has spent his collegiate career exclusively at right tackle, Detroit’s flexibility up front – thanks largely to All-Pro RT Penei Sewell – makes the transition manageable.

The Miami (Fla.) product would help stabilize Detroit’s offensive line, and be a building block for the organization for years to come. And he’d be a slam-dunk type pick for the Lions at No. 17 overall.

Round 2, No. 50 overall - Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

The Lions continue to prioritize building up the offensive line with this pick here.

Lew brings intelligence, toughness and positional versatility – three traits the Lions covet. A multi-year SEC starter, Lew is equipped with the necessary football IQ and processing ability to eventually handle center responsibilities at the NFL level.

And with some proper seasoning, he could grow into Detroit’s long-term answer at the integral position.

Round 4, No. 118 overall - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

By Day 3, the Lions can afford to lean more heavily into value, and Rodriguez represents exactly that.

While he lacks elite size and length, Rodriguez’s instincts, turnover production and run-defense consistency make him one of the most productive linebackers in college football.

He profiles as a high-floor contributor who can carve out snaps early. Additionally, passing on a less-convincing defensive back for a proven playmaker would reflect disciplined drafting rather than reaching for a player at a position of need.

The Butkus Award-winning linebacker would be a high-value pick on Day 3.

Round 5, No. 155 overall - Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Depth on the edge remains critical in today’s NFL, and the Lions currently don't have enough of it.

Kamara, measuring in at 6-foot-1, 262 pounds, brings to the table a solid degree of pass-rush value with experience against Big Ten competition. While his sack numbers dipped in 2025, his improved pass-rush win rate indicates continued growth.

His run-defense production also adds to his appeal in a scheme that values physicality on early downs.

The Indiana product projects to be a rotational EDGE piece in his debut NFL season. And he’d offer the Lions some insurance in case they decide not to bring back pass-rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency.

Round 5, No. 181 overall (potential compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) - Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

With Amik Robertson entering free agency, Detroit could use additional depth in the secondary.

Kilgore brings ball production, toughness and positional versatility – qualities that should stick out to the Lions

In his three seasons with the Gamecocks, he totaled eight interceptions, including an SEC-leading five in 2024. He’s also a proven run defender, earning an 82.2 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade for his efforts this past season.

The South Carolina product would be a nice value selection for Detroit at this juncture in the draft.

Round 6, No. 186 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

Late-round interior offensive linemen are a staple of Lions drafts, and Coogan fits the profile.

A proven winner who has played center at high-profile programs (Notre Dame and Indiana), Coogan adds competition to a position group that presently lacks a long-term solution.

Coogan’s experience and leadership give him a realistic chance to stick as a backup with upside. In the sixth round, that represents solid value.

Round 6, No. 203 overall (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell’s production in 2025 demands attention.

The consensus All-American finished third in the FBS with 101 receptions and second in receiving yards with 1,278. He’s also equipped with reliable hands, having dropped just 2.9 percent of his targets this season, according to PFF.

Detroit doesn’t need a top receiver, but adding developmental depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams would be wise.

Bell would be a worthwhile target for the Lions on Day 3 of the draft.

Round 7, No. 222 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Josh Moten, CB, Southern Miss

The Lions close out the draft with a classic upside pick.

Moten’s ability to come away with takeaways – five interceptions in 2024 – and his length and zone instincts make him an intriguing late-round prospect.

For Detroit, Moten would be a developmental project, with practice-squad potential and instant special teams value. And Holmes & Co. could do much worse than rounding out their draft with the Southern Miss product.

