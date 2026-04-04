Detroit Lions Trade Up In Latest Mock Draft to Land Utah Tackle

The Detroit Lions are expected to address their offensive line in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL.com recently released a five-round mock draft, and general manager Brad Holmes again pulls off a trade with a former colleague.

In the first-round, Detroit moves up four spots to land Utah Utes offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

As Chad Reuter explained, "General manager Brad Holmes once again trades with his former boss, Les Snead, moving up four spots for a fifth-round pick this year and a 2027 third-rounder. Despite possessing below-average arm length for a tackle, Fano takes over the right bookend spot for departed longtime starter."

His athleticism should be appealing to many NFL team's, but there are lingering questions about his arm length (32 1/8 inches). A review of his college tape sees a player that has enough tools to battle opposing defensive ends, can reach landmarks consistently and has quick feet.

At the next level, he could be susceptible to inside moves and losing reps on plays that require extended blocking.

Jim Harding served as Utah's offensive line coach for 12 seasons (2014-25) and two as their co-offensive coordinator (2015-16).

He expressed confidence that Fano and Caleb Lomu both have a chance to excel at the next level.

"I think wherever they end up going, the team that gets them, they're going to see kids that have a strong desire to be great. They don't have egos," said Harding, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "They're going to come into the O-line room and really try to gravitate towards the veterans and try to learn anything they can from them and are good locker room guys. But, I think wherever they end up going, I think they truly do believe they're going to be successful."

Detroit signed Larry Borom in free agency and also still have Giovanni Manu on the active roster.

At No. 50, the Lions select linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas. At 118, Detroit again targets a prospect from Utah, this time selecting edge rusher Logan Fano.

With the 128th pick, Detroit lands center Brian Parker from Duke. Detroit lands North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton in the fifth-round (No. 181).

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