Lions' Pulled Trade Offer to Ravens Revealed

The Detroit Lions were looking to be aggressive in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prior to the start of the draft, reports indicated the Lions were calling around attempting to make a deal. Ultimately, they would not do so and instead picked Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller.

However, a new inside look at an opposing team on draft night indicates that the Lions indeed were trying to move up in the Draft. General manager Brad Holmes revealed following the selection of Miller that the team had made calls, and one of their offers was shown on Monday.

In the Baltimore Ravens' behind-the-scenes video chronicling the NFL Draft, members of their coaching staff and front office were seen mulling over the picks being made and mentioned an offer being made for them to trade back.

This offer was coming from the Lions and included their No. 17 overall pick, their fourth-round pick at No. 118 overall and a 2027 third-round pick to move up three spots.

As the picks unfolded, the Dallas Cowboys took safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick. Miami selected Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor next, then the Rams followed with a first-round shocker with their pick of quarterback Ty Simpson.

Following that pick, Ravens' Vice President of Football Nick Matteo can be seen phoning the Lions' organization. It's unclear whom exactly he spoke to, but it can be inferred that it was the Lions based on the picks included in the proposed deal.

Interesting! Lions pulled their trade offer to Ravens @CBooher_ @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/YBmzquuoL4 — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) May 19, 2026

Ultimately, the Lions elected to say no on the move and stood pat.

“Would you do your original offer? (Pick) 14 for 17, 118 and next year’s three?" Matteo says on the phone. "We’re getting close because we’re at three minutes. You’re out, okay, thank’s buddy.”

After hanging up the phone, Matteo and general manager Eric DeCosta agree to make the pick of Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane. The Penn State product was considered to be a potential fit for the Lions due to his run-blocking ability on the interior offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Lions would select Miller three picks later to fortify their offensive line. It would be the first of seven selections the team made, with the crop also including Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore.

Ironically, the Lions also had a deal out to the Ravens to make a second-round move. According to the video, it would've been the 50th pick and the 128th pick for the Ravens' 45th pick. However, they wound up making that trade with the Jets for the 44th pick, jumping Baltimore to get Moore.

The Ravens seemed thrilled with this, as DeCosta initially thought the Lions were going to get Zion Young. Instead, they took Young one pick later.

Detroit would hold onto their No. 118 overall pick and used it to select Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

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