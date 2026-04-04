Is Jaishawn Barham Lions EDGE of Future?

Jaishawn Barham is one of the more intriguing versatile front-seven defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He brings an exciting combination of explosiveness and physicality developed during his time with the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines.

At 6-foot-3.5 and 240 pounds, Barham is equipped with NFL-ready size, and still has potential to add further playing strength. Additionally, his combine testing marks — highlighted by a 4.64 40-yard dash — reinforces the athleticism that consistently shows up on tape.

Barham’s collegiate production tells the story of a player still growing into his role, too.

He made an immediate impact at Maryland, leading all Big Ten freshmen in tackles and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors twice.

After transferring to Michigan, he was utilized both as an off-ball linebacker and an EDGE defender, starting every game in 2024 and emerging as a key contributor on a top-tier defense.

As a pass-rusher, Barham is still rather raw. In fact, he exceeded 100 pass-rush snaps only once in four seasons.

However, he’s shown flashes of explosiveness off the edge, plus the ability to disrupt the timing of opposing teams’ quarterbacks.

Furthermore, he demonstrated signs of growth in his final campaign in Ann Arbor with four sacks, 21 pressures and nine quarterback hits. And there’s certainly a chance he could develop into an even more proficient pass-rusher with additional seasoning.

Where Barham truly stands out, though, is in his run-defense ability and overall physicality.

He plays with the type of relentless motor that is clamored for by Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Plus, he aggressively takes on blocks and consistently finishes plays.

His Pro Football Focus run-defense grades in college — never dropping below 72 – reflect his consistency in getting the job done against the run. Plus, he diagnoses quickly and generates a tremendous degree of power as a tackler.

Barham’s ability to line up at multiple spots will easily be one of his biggest selling points at the next level.

He can be deployed as both a SAM linebacker and a situational EDGE rusher. Consequently, for a team like Detroit, he could provide value by either suiting up at linebacker or sliding into the EDGE spot opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

Overall, Barham projects as a high-upside defender whose best football is still ahead of him. And as a result, the versatile defender would be a solid target for Holmes & Co. at No. 50 overall this April.