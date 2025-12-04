Detroit Lions Week 14 Inactives List: Star WR Will Play

The Detroit Lions have officially released their list of players who will not participate against the Dallas Cowboys.

Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was considered a game-time decision, as he dealt with a lower ankle sprain that occurred during the Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers.

The 2021 fourth-round pick will be in action at Ford Field. He was spotted during warmups going through a full routine without many difficulties.

Tom Kennedy, Jameson Williams and Issaac TeSlaa each have a chance to also step up and showcase their abilities to the coaching staff.

“One of the things about having Saint in practice is that you do everything kind of directly directed around him and how you place him and move him,” assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery told reporters this week. “So a lot of our guys, especially TK (Kennedy), a lot of practice times, they go in and fill in those spots. But, this week was a little bit different, because we know that he Kennedy. hadn’t practiced as much. Now, we can practice with multiple people in multiple spots. It gives us a little bit of flexibility.”

With St. Brown having to deal with an ankle injury last week, Williams, a former first-round draft pick, stepped up against a division rival.

Based on warmups — Trending 📈for St. Brown pic.twitter.com/q9H9Be7q3r — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) December 4, 2025

“I think it’s great, I think he stepped up last week. I mean, the quarterback made some great throws. I think he was hitting 15 completions in a row at one time," said offensive coordinator John Morton. "He did a great job. That’s what he’s supposed to do. We put him in the right spot, quarterback made the throw. He’s a weapon, just like (Lions running back Jahmyr) Gibbs is.

"When you’ve got some guys that are weapons, it’s kind of cool. But it was great to see that he did that. He’s had a few games now that he’s stepped up," Morton added. "So, I love it. And as a receiver, as any player, you build confidence like that, let’s go. That’s kind of cool. But some other guys are going to have to step up because we’re limited. We’re limited in a way.”

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how important it is to manage games where the team can score a lot of points on their opponent.

“I don’t think of it in any of those terms. That’s not what any of that’s about. It’s you go in with a game plan and it’s specific to that opponent so if you don’t use them, there’s a lot of them you may not use. You may not use those plays again the rest of the season. Now sometimes they’ll come back up because of the structure of the defense," said Campbell. "So, if you’ve got them and you’re getting first downs, you want to use what you’ve got. It’s as simple as that.

"You’re just trying to move the ball and play football. And look, it’s been done to us, that’s happened. But there’s no ill-will about it, you’re just trying to play football. And we’re trying to score points, we’re trying to eliminate pointsm," Campbell explained further. "That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re going to try to score as many points as they can. There’s no ill-will on either side of that. You’ve got to try to score, you’ve got to try to eliminate points on defense.”

Lions' Week 14 Inactives List

#DALvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/RC33ZTgcrU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2025

More from Detroit Lions OnSI