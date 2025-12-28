Early Predictions For Detroit Lions 2026 Free Agents

The Detroit Lions have several key decisions to make, now that the 2025 season will officially end next week.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office must reshape both the offensive and defensive lines.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who was a big part of the rebuilding process, is playing on the last year of his contract.

Veteran defensive end DJ Reader and cornerback Amik Robertson are hopeful they have an opportunity to return, but understand the business side of the game.

Reader expressed, via the Detroit Free Press, “I’d love to be here, love the guys, love the coaches, so we’ll see, you never know how free agency works out. They got some other stuff they got to take care of so I’m sure it’s more important than me right now. You never know how that shakes out, but I’d love to be here. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

According to reports, the front office has not yet made any decisions on free agents and have not been in contact with representatives of Anzalone and Reader.

Most of Detroit's free agents understand they will listen to their agents and also field offers from other teams.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is the most likely candidate for a big raise. After a season that featured double-digit sacks, the 30-year-old could depart for one last significant contract.

Given Detroit gave him the opportunity to shine, there is expectation he is open to return to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, one of the top players at the defensive end position.

Holmes and the coaching staff should understand fully now that availability is the best ability.

Moving on from Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and Marcus Davenport is needed to begin the process of reshaping a defensive line that struggled against the run late in the 2025 season.

Here is our early prediction regarding which free agents return and which depart.

List of Detroit Lions 2026 Free Agents

D.J. Reader (Leaves)

Alex Anzalone (Leaves)

Amik Robertson (Returns)

Kalif Raymond (Returns)

Levi Onwuzurike (Leaves)

Roy Lopez (Returns)

Marcus Davenport (Leaves)

Josh Paschal (Leaves)

Grant Stuard (Returns)

Daniel Thomas (Returns)

Al-Quadin Muhammad (Returns)

Avonte Maddox (Returns)

Kayode Awosika (Leaves)

Kyle Allen (Returns)

Jalen Mills (Leaves)

Zach Cunningham (Leaves)

Arthur Maulet (Leaves)

Zeke Turner (Leaves)

Trystan Colon (Leaves)

Dan Skipper (Leaves)

Anthony Firkser (Returns)

Rock Ya-Sin (Returns)

Jamarco Jones (Leaves)

Tom Kennedy (Returns)

Shane Zylstra (Returns)

Trevor Nowaske (Returns)

Tyrus Wheat (Returns)

Jake Bates (Returns)

Malcolm Rodriguez (Returns)

Michael Niese (Returns)

Jacob Saylors (Returns)

Nick Whiteside (Returns)

More from Detroit Lions OnSI