3 Affordable Defensive Ends Detroit Lions Could Sign

The Detroit Lions enter the offseason knowing one thing: they need more consistent production opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

While Hutchinson remains the engine of Detroit’s pass-rush, adding another proven EDGE defender could elevate the entire defense to the next level.

With that said, here are three defensive ends – varying in level of affordability – the Lions could target this offseason.

Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe

Mafe quietly put together a productive campaign as part of Seattle’s EDGE rotation. He generated 40 pressures and two sacks during the regular season, and added two pressures in Seattle’s Super Bowl victory vs. the Patriots.

What makes Mafe particularly intriguing for Detroit is his well-rounded skill set. He’s not just a situational pass-rusher; he’s also a proficient run-defender. This should make him increasingly appealing to Brad Holmes and the Lions’ front-office brass.

For the 27-year-old's efforts in 2025, he received a 69.2 Pro Football Focus overall mark. It was good for the 46th-best overall grade among qualified EDGEs (115). Per Spotrac, he's expected to ink a contract worth $8 million a season this offseason.

It'd be a fairly cost-effective deal for Mafe, who would be a solid addition to the Lions’ pass-rushing unit.

Bills EDGE Joey Bosa

Bosa may no longer be the double-digit sack machine he once was, but he remains highly productive.

With 47 pressures, five sacks, and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles this past season, he proved he can still impact games in crucial moments. He also earned a 79.3 PFF overall grade — 17th-best among qualified EDGE defenders — reinforcing that he’s far from washed up.

As he approaches 31, Bosa likely continues to be motivated by one thing: a Super Bowl ring. Detroit, with a strong offseason, could very well provide him with that opportunity.

Per Spotrac, Bosa is projected to earn roughly $13.7 million a year as part of his next contract, and potentially on a one-year, prove-it deal.

That kind of short-term pact could make sense for the Lions, especially because it has the potential to create a lethal pass-rushing combo with Hutchinson.

Even if it’s not a long-term solution, adding Bosa could pay dividends immediately.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad proved to be a reliable rotational piece for the Lions at EDGE in 2025.

He finished the season with a career-best 12 sacks, 53 total pressures and a 74.3 PFF overall mark (30th-best among all EDGEs).

For his standout performance, he's expected to receive a pay raise from his approximate $1.43 million salary in 2025. Per Spotrac, the veteran EDGE could earn as much as $7.9M on the open market this offseason.

While it's a hefty pay raise, it should be an affordable one for Detroit, especially since Muhammad is expected to be had on a short-term deal.

If I were the Lions, I'd strongly consider bringing back the soon-to-be 31-year-old on a two-year deal worth roughly $8M a season.

Additional reading from Detroit Lions OnSI