Lions 2026 Offseason Primer: Key Dates, Free Agents, Cap Casualties

The 2025 NFL season is over, and now teams are full speed ahead on the offseason.

For teams like the Detroit Lions, the pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy begins with the decisions made in the offseason. Detroit had hopes of competing for a title in 2025, but ultimately missed the postseason for the first time in three years.

Now, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will be looking to find the right mix that can help the team return to the ranks of the contenders.

Here's a look at what lies ahead for the Lions this offseason, with insight on the state of the roster, trade targets and draft needs for the 2026 season.

Roster breakdown

Offense

Offensively, the Lions will have a significant amount of their production returning in 2026, and should be in good shape as a result. Quarterback Jared Goff and his weapons at the skill positions, including running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta, are all under contract through at least 2027.

One area where there's less certainty is on the offensive line. Frank Ragnow's June retirement set off some instability on the offensive line, as Graham Glasgow served as the center for most of the season but the interior offensive line as a whole was not as effective as in past years.

The Lions have some uncertainty surrounding both Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker, as both were banged up late in the year and are not certain to return in 2026. Decker admitted he would ponder retirement in the offseason, while Glasgow could be a cap casualty ahead of the final year of his contract.

Swing tackle Dan Skipper announced his retirement in January. While Penei Sewell returns after another All-Pro season, there is less certainty around him up front. Additionally, the Lions will be hoping for another year of growth from guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, who will enter their third and second NFL seasons, respectively.

Defense

The Lions got a big year from Aidan Hutchinson up front with a career-high 14.5 sacks, and veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad also chipped in with 11. Muhammad is set to be a free agent, and with the value of the EDGE position being among the highest in the league, it will be interesting to see whether or not he returns.

Detroit will also have decisions to make on the interior of its defensive line, as its top two nose tackles are both free agents: DJ Reader and Roy Lopez. Tyleik Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2025, played a small role until late in the season and could be set to bloom with a bigger role next season.

Alim McNeill, who earned a big contract extension prior to suffering an ACL injury late in the 2024 campaign, gave the team a jolt with his midseason return but finished the year with just one sack and two tackles for loss in 10 games. A full season could lead to a bounce-back year in 2026.

Jack Campbell ascended to the team's defensive centerpiece at linebacker, putting together an All-Pro campaign in which he set career-high totals in several categories. Alex Anzalone, a longtime defensive captain, is set to enter free agency, and Campbell appears primed to take over in the event that his veteran teammate does not return.

Injuries were the downfall of the secondary, as both starting cornerbacks and both starting safeties wound up spending time on injured reserve. D.J. Reed was the lone opening day starter of the four to finish the year healthy, and there are questions about the long-term health of Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) after significant injuries.

Key free agents

LB Alex Anzalone

Initially acquired in 2021 as part of Holmes and Campbell's first free-agent class, Anzalone has been a multi-year defensive captain and a core member of the defense. Throughout his 73 games in a Lions uniform, he has amassed nearly 500 combined tackles, three interceptions and 26 tackles for loss.

His contract situation made waves throughout the offseason, and he initially held out before returning with a raise for the 2025 season. He has alluded to a potential return on social media, but his future with the team entering the offseason is uncertain.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad was a midseason pickup for the Lions in 2024 amidst injuries, and wound up returning on another one-year deal last offseason. It was one of Detroit's best moves, as he emerged as the best option opposite Hutchinson within the team's pass-rush.

The veteran dusted his previous career-best with 11 sacks in 2025, and could be in line for a pay day this offseason. It remains to be seen what his market will be at age 31, and it's possible the Lions are willing to give him the well-deserved raise and multi-year contract.

DT DJ Reader

A steady and stable veteran, Reader's production took a dip in 2025 as he finished without a sack or tackle for loss for the first time in his career. He played in a rotational split with Roy Lopez throughout the year, and Lopez is also entering free agency after signing a one-year deal.

With the Lions' cap situation being what it is, there's a chance they have to choose between Lopez and Reader. Though Reader has put together a solid career and remains a run-stuffing interior defender, he may receive a better offer elsewhere if the Lions prioritize Lopez.

CB Amik Robertson

Robertson filled a big need for the Lions with his versatility over the last two years. Originally a slot cornerback, Robertson has played significant snaps on the boundary over his two seasons due to injuries at the position.

He struggled to contain difficult assignments in 2025, but is a relentless competitor who fits Detroit's defensive mold. Robertson is a bulldog and competes at a high level defensively, and his versatility indicates that there were be suitors for him this year in free agency.

WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond was also part of Detroit's initial free agency class of the Holmes and Campbell era, and has been valuable as a return man and contributor at receiver. He began the year as the third receiver, but was eventually surpassed by Isaac TeSlaa on the depth chart.

Salary cap situation and potential cap casualties

Currently, the Lions are near the bottom of the league with -$13,241,217 in effective cap space in 2026 according to Over The Cap. However, Holmes can help create plenty of room by restructuring and adding void years to contracts of players like Goff, McNeill and St. Brown.

Goff has the team's highest cap hit at $69.6 million, while St. Brown ($33.11 million), McNeill ($28.966 million), Sewell ($28 million) and Decker ($21.048 million) round out the top five.

The Lions also have potential cap casualties, including Decker who could save the team $17.9 million against the cap while creating just over $3 million in dead money for 2026 as a post-June 1 cut.

Other potential cap casualties include Glasgow, who would create $7 million in cap savings as a post-June 1 cut, and tight end Brock Wright, who would create $3.7 million in savings as a post-June 1 cut.

While David Montgomery has plenty of value as the team's second option at running back, a decrease in workload has led to questions about his future. If he were to be cut, Montgomery would create $6 million in cap space this season and $9 million in space for the 2027 season.

Trade ideas

One name to watch for the Lions is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. He's one of the highest-profile players to make his demands for a trade public, and has ties to the state of Michigan having played at Eastern Michigan.

Detroit has a need for an EDGE rusher opposite of Hutchinson, and acquiring a player of Crosby's caliber would give them arguably the best pairing at this position in the league. It remains to be seen what the asking price will be from the Raiders' camp, and an offseason procedure could delay any trade of Crosby at this stage.

The Lions could also evaluate the trade market for veteran solutions on the offensive line. If Decker retires, perhaps the team could look to add a veteran tackle. If medical evaluations on Kerby Joseph or Brian Branch aren't good, the team could also be in the mix to add a safety.

NFL Draft needs

EDGE

With Muhammad and Marcus Davenport both set to be free agents, the Lions need to identify the best option opposite of Hutchinson in their pass-rush. With how valuable the position is, the best option for Detroit may be to take a chance on a player early in the draft.

Potential targets: Akheem Mesidor (Miami), Cashius Howell (Texas A&M), Zion Young (Missouri).

Interior offensive line

The Lions need to identify their center of the future after an up-and-down season from the veteran Glasgow. Ratledge played plenty at the position in camp but seems established at guard, and as a result the Lions could find their next pivot player in the draft.

Potential targets: Connor Lew (Auburn), Logan Jones (Iowa), Sam Hecht (Kansas State).

Offensive tackle

The uncertainty with Decker's future indicates that the Lions could be in the market for a young tackle. Sewell is an All-Pro, and if Decker doesn't return the Lions will need to find an athletic option to work opposite him as the bookend of their offensive line. There are some intriguing options available in this year's draft, and even if Decker does return it may be beneficial for them to add someone with the intention of developing and taking over the role in the future.

Potential targets: Spencer Fano (Utah), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Caleb Lomu (Utah).

Cornerback

The Lions signed D.J. Reed to help alongside 2024 draft picks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw last offseason. Injuries wound up decimating the room's depth, and the Lions are hoping the group has better injury luck in 2026. However, Arnold and Rakestraw have both had extremely limited production through their first two seasons, and adding another young option to the mix in the middle rounds has plenty of benefits for a team looking to improve against the pass.

Potential targets: Colton Hood (Tennessee), Aveion Terrell (Clemson), Chris Johnson Jr. (San Diego State).

Safety

Both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph suffered injuries throughout the 2025 season and finished the year on injured reserve. With Joseph, there are long-term concerns about the durability of his knee due to the nature of his injury. Branch, meanwhile, may miss some time in 2026 due to a late-season Achilles tear. As a result, the Lions could add young depth as insurance.

Potential targets: Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Emmanuel McNeill-Warren (Toledo), A.J. Haulcy (LSU).

Dates to know

Feb. 23-March 2: NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 3: Deadline for NFL teams to designate Franchise or Transition Tag players.

March 9-11: Legal tampering period for NFL teams to enter into contract negotiations with agents or representatives of NFL free agents.

March 11: NFL 2026 League Year and free agent signing period begins at 4:00 p.m. ET.

March 29-April 1: Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

April 20: Teams with returning head coaches are allowed to begin offseason workout programs.

April 23-25: NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

