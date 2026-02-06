Everybody Is Saying Former Detroit Lions QB Is Hall of Famer

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won his first NFL MVP award following a dominant 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams.

After winning the award, pundits and fans have expressed there is now no doubt the former No. 1 overall pick will eventually land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sports Illustrated pointed out, "Stafford is currently sixth all-time in passing yards, completions (5,562), and passing yards per game (269.9), and seventh in passing touchdowns. If he returns for the 2026 season, he should continue his assault on the record books. With head coach Sean McVay returning, and his top weapons like Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson under contract, plus the 13th and 29th picks in the 2026 draft, L.A. should be in a great position heading into next season."

Former teammate Chase Daniel, who writes for The Athletic and is an NFL analyst, shared what makes Stafford one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

"What makes it crazy to me is that Matthew has a photographic memory. He didn’t really need to prepare that way. But he had a unique ability to take 10 pages of notes, boil them down to one page and simplify it all in his mind so on game day he could play fast," Daniel wrote. "A lot of quarterbacks can’t do that. A lot of them get so bogged down with details that they can’t play fast. And that’s what takes good quarterbacks to great."

In 2025, Stafford excelled in Sean McVay's offense. He tossed for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns (career high) eight interceptions and a passer rating of 109.2.

He completed 65 percent of his passes and was a big part of the reason why the NFC West squad finished with a 12-5 record. The team fell one game short of the Super Bowl, as Stafford's season ended in a NFC title game loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford thanked his parents, his wife Kelly, teammates and members of the Rams in his acceptance speech. He was surrounded by his four daughters on stage.

During the speech to close out the show, Stafford let it be known he plans to return for another season in 2026.

