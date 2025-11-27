Studs and Duds: Jamo Elevates Play, Struggles in Trenches Cost Lions

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions had their traditional Thanksgiving game, this time hosting the division rival Green Bay Packers in the 1 p.m. EST slot.

This was the second time the Lions saw the Packers, with their last matchup being in week one. This time, the game was much more active offensively, with the Packers leading at half 17-14. However, the Packers came up with stops when needed, and the Lions lost 24-31.

STUD: WR Jameson Williams

With Amon-Ra St. Brown heading to the locker room during the second offensive series and not playing the rest of the game, it came down to Williams to pick up the targets. After a slower start, the Alabama product was able to deliver, getting Goff a first down and then, later in the second quarter, a touchdown.

That touchdown came from a screen where Williams shed a block and turned up field, with no one able to come close to his speed. Williams looked up and had 15 yards to high step into the end zone.

In the second half, Williams took it upon himself to try and will the Lions to victory. Williams was Goff’s favorite target, and finished with 144 yards.

Unfortunately, one of his final plays was a fourth down drop. Goff scrambled and found Williams, but threw it behind the speedy Lion and Williams could not corral it from his back hip.

DUD: IOL Kayode Awosika

For the second week in a row, Awosika was picked on. In the first half, Awosika got targeted by Micah Parsons with the linebacker choosing to blitz against him, and it paid off for Green Bay with a sack.

Parsons again bullied Awosika on fourth down to open the third quarter, shedding the guard and stuffing Jahmyr Gibbs on a run. That fourth down stop led to a Green Bay touchdown two plays later.

STUD: CB Amik Robertson

Robertson and Thomas Harper were the lone holdouts from the “legion of whom” to receive major snaps on Thursday, with D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold back in action. Robertson stood out, holding his own against an intimidating Packers’ receiver trio.

Robertson was blown by for a third quarter touchdown by Christian Watson, but also had three pass break ups when Jordan Love targeted the defensive back’s receiver. One of those was against Watson, where Robertson showcased his physicality.

DUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

One week after the former Lions’ second overall selection had mixed reviews against the Giants, Hutchinson was not at the top of his game against the Packers. The Michigan man was schemed out of the game for the second time against Green Bay.

Hutchinson did add six tackles, a vast improvement from his zero-stat week one performance against Green Bay. Yet, the pass-rush was largely dormant and for a majority of the game, neither Hutchinson or Davenport had their presence felt.

Frankly, the best Lions’ defensive linemen on the field was Alim McNeill, and it was not even close. Micah Parsons (2.5 sacks) was clearly the better edge in the headline matchup of edge rush stars.

STUD: WR Tom Kennedy

Kennedy was a player that was called upon after an early Amon-Ra St. Brown exit, and he provided an admirable effort. Kennedy’s role was expected to be as a punt returner, and instead, he converted his first four targets of the season into four catches for 36 yards.

The wideout could not get into the end zone, but this was a long drought broken for the receiver. Entering the game, he had one target between the last two seasons, and had not caught a pass since 2022.

He also provided the spark on punt return, as expected, with a 21-yard return. Kennedy also added a 32-yard kick return late in the game to keep the hope alive for Detroit. Overall, the Bryant product came up big considering the limited expectations he had entering the game.

