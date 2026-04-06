Examining If Lions Could Be in Market For Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

The Detroit Lions are certainly a team that could benefit from the services of New York Giants 28-year-old defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

According to multiple reports, Lawrence has made the decision to request a trade. With a new head coach in the fold, the NFC East squad was able to begin their 2026 offseason program this week.

Lawrence informed the team of his decision not to attend. Participation at this stage is voluntary for players on team's that have hired a new head coach.

His salary over the next two seasons would be quite prohibitive for Detroit, as he is set to make $18.5 million and $18 million over the course of the next two years.

A 2019 first-round pick, Lawrence has tallied 30.5 sacks, 341 tackles, one interception and five forced fumbles in his seven-year career.

In order for Detroit to be able to afford the talented defender, they would likely be forced to restructure the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown or Penei Sewell.

Detroit's front office has made it clear they want to remain fiscally responsible, given the players that are expecting contract extensions this offseason.

Confidence in Alim McNeill

After returning from a torn ACL, defensive tackle Alim McNeill did not look like his normal self upon his return.

Speaking with a team reporter at the annual owners meetings, head coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence that the 25-year-old would look markedly improved this upcoming NFL season.

“Alim is only gonna be so much better from that. Alim would never say anything about that, but any player that comes off of that injury, it’s hard. It’s hard to be back to what you were immediately after it once you’ve rehabbed. I’m not worried about Mac," said Campbell. "Mac’s gonna come in and do well.

Tyleik (Williams), going into year two, you don’t make as big of a jump as you do from year one to year two. That’s when you make your biggest jump, so Tyleik’s gonna take another step. It starts with the run.”

Could Detroit include McNeill in a trade for Lawrence?

Parting ways with McNeill would tack on approximately $8.4 million owed on this year's salary cap. It is not supremely prohibitive, but not the strategy Holmes has made in his tenure as general manager.

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