Expect Detroit Lions Jared Goff to Shine in Return Home

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams that carries heavy stakes for their playoff hopes.

Currently on the outside of the playoff picture, the Lions need to continue to stockpile wins across their final four regular season games to get into the postseason. That starts with a matchup against the Rams, a team with whom the Lions' current regime will be forever linked to.

When the Lions traded longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and a slew of draft capital, these two organizations created a connection. Both teams have experienced success to various degrees, with Goff being exceptional for the Lions over the last three seasons in particular.

Goff is having a solid year in 2025, completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,334 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Now, he'll get an opportunity to put on a show against the team that cast him aside by trading him to Detroit at SoFi Stadium.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis is expecting big things from the veteran quarterback, as his best bet for Week 15 is Goff going over his projected passing yards total. Currently, the line is set at 260.5 passing yards at (-113) via DraftKings Sportsbook.

"The Lions have arguably their biggest game of the season today and are up against an outstanding offense, and a defense that can create problems," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "The Rams have been strong against the run, which means the Lions will likely need to have a similar gameplan to what they had against Dallas. Jared Goff is going to have to lead this team with his arm if they hope to pull off an upset."

The Rams have one of the NFL's best offenses, headlined by Stafford and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. As a result, Ellis believes the Lions will need to rack up the points, and Goff will need to rack up the passing yards, for the team to have the best chance to steal a road win against one of the NFC's best.

Detroit will need a lot of points to keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams," Ellis explained. "Luckily, Goff is on a nice run. He’s had six straight games with at least 255 passing yards while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. I expect Goff to continue his high yardage total today in LA."

