Roundtable: Key Strategy Lions Need to Beat Rams

Detroit Lions OnSI writers examine key issues facing Dan Campbell's squad and attempt to decipher what is needed to defeat the Rams in a key Week 15 road contest.

1.) How do Lions beat Rams?

Christian Booher: The Lions can beat the Rams by getting consistent pressure on Matthew Stafford. By being consistent in getting into the backfield, they can force Stafford into being off-platform with his throws. The veteran star can be turnover prone, and by getting heat on him they can negate the impact of the many talents around him.

Vito Chirco: To me, they’ve got to get consistent pressure against Rams QB Matthew Stafford. Detroit produced five sacks a week ago against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and the pass-rush will need to deliver a similar performance Sunday in order to knock off Los Angeles. With that said, I believe it’ll be paramount for Aidan Hutchinson to wreak havoc all afternoon long against Stafford.

2.) Who plays better Sunday: Jared Goff or Matthew Stafford?

Booher: Goff and Stafford are both capable of lighting up the scoreboard if they're comfortable, and each has plenty of talent around them. Stafford has Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, while Goff has Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

The deciding factor in this will be whichever quarterback has to deal with the most pressure. At this stage, with the Lions banged-up up front, I'm leaning toward Goff dealing with more heat and not performing at the level Stafford will.

Chirco: I’m going to take Stafford against the Lions’ banged-up secondary. Stafford is red hot right now, and is coming off a monstrous 281-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Cardinals. And I fear that he could have another big day Sunday afternoon against Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

3.) How frustrating is Kerby Joseph's injury?

Booher: The uncertainty surrounding Joseph's injury, and the way that it's been handled, has all been both frustrating and disappointing. He just isn't healing, which has to be aggravating for all parties involved. Joseph is a true difference maker in the secondary, and if he's active he would be a turnover catalyst for the defense. However, his injury paired with the Achilles injury for Brian Branch leaves the Lions in a very tough spot defensively.

Chirco: It’s very frustrating and increasingly concerning with each passing week where he doesn’t suit up. At this juncture, you have to legitimately question whether Joseph returns before the end of the season. And if he doesn’t, the Lions will continue to have a sizable void at the safety position.

4.) Is Jahmyr Gibbs now the best running back in the NFL?

Booher: I'm not certain, as Jonathan Taylor is also having an excellent season. However, I think he has an argument for being the most dynamic due to his ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver, as well as his burst and ability to move in the open field. Gibbs is so much fun to watch, and he is a massive luxury that the Lions have at their disposal.

Chirco: It’s hard to say. But, at the very least, he’s the best dual-threat back in the league today. He can slice up defenses as both a runner and a receiver, and he’s undoubtedly one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL today. The Lions are extremely lucky to have him, and he’ll need to have a big day in order for Detroit to capture the Week 15 win in L.A.

5.) How great is the Tom Kennedy story?

Booher: The Tom Kennedy story is one of the best for the Lions this season. Kennedy has been around since before the Dan Campbell era, and truly has come to embody everything the Lions have built their culture around. He's contributed in a big way when called upon over the last two weeks, both in the return game and as a receiver. The problem is now that if the Lions were to waive Kennedy to clear a roster spot at some point, there's no guarantee they'd get him through to the practice squad. That is a compliment to the efforts that Kennedy has put in, even amidst all the roster shuffling he's had to endure over the last few years.

Chirco: It's one of the best stories of the Lions 2025 campaign. He's overcome the odds time and time again to remain with Detroit since 2019, mostly on the team's practice squad. But last week, he played a role in the Lions' victory over the Cowboys, averaging 40 return yards and totaling 141 on three kickoff returns. He'll be active once again Sunday, and could be key to Detroit securing a much-needed win against the Rams.

