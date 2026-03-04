The Detroit Lions are likely going to add another running back to the 2026 roster, after making the decision to trade veteran running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

While there are several draft prospects who impressed Detroit's personnel department at the scouting combine, an Atlanta Falcons free agent running back may just be what new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is seeking in a new running back.

To learn more about Tyler Allgeier, Lions On SI reached out to Falcons On SI publisher Scott Kennedy, who provided insights into what the 25-year-old has accomplished so far in his career.

"His yards-per-carry are deceptively low because he was the Falcons "and short" running back. Third and short, fourth and short, etc... So, he was always facing stacked boxes where a 2-yard run would be considered a win."

It is expected the talented running back is going to command a free agent contract worth 5-7 million annually.

"Drafting Bijan Robinson was the best thing that could have happened to him," Kennedy explained. "As a fifth-round pick, he has made roughly $4 million in his career, and without Robinson, the Falcons would have run him into the ground. Instead, he's a smart, crafty veteran with low mileage.



"He's being severely underrated in this free agent cycle. ESPN didn't have him among their Top-100 free agents, but I'd venture a guess that he gets top 100 money, impressive for a non-premium position."

His sure-handedness will be certainly welcome in Detroit, who place a premium on ball-security and forcing other teams to turn the football over.

"I don't want to jinx him, but he has 676 carries and 61 receptions without fumbling (that's a record of some sort). He runs hard, he punishes defenders, and he's selfless. Falcons fans love Robinson, but they'll be happy to see Allgeier thrive with someone else. Preferably someone off their schedule.

"Tyler Allgeier is a throwback, between-the-tackles style of runner. Power and balance are his game. He's a good enough receiver out of the backfield, that he becomes a serious problem for smaller defensive backs who see nothing but helmet, knees, and shoulder pads when he's outside of containment.

Other free agent options include Brian Robinson, Isaiah Pacheco, Najee Harris, Nick Chubb and potentially James Connor, if the Arizona Cardinals eventually make the decision to cut him.

Detroit still has Jahmyr Gibbs, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux and Jabari Small under contract.