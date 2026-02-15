Is Jacob Rodriguez Lions' Ideal Choice to Replace Alex Anzalone?

As the 2025 season progressed, the storm on the horizon for the linebacker room was that Alex Anzalone’s contract was expiring.

The captain was one of the first players to come over during the Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era, and has been a focal point of Detroit’s miraculous turnaround. Now, it is likely time to replace the former New Orleans Saint, with Detroit unlikely to either franchise tag or extend him.

When looking at the NFL Draft, the key to replacing Alex Anzalone will be replacing his productivity. There was no linebacker in football last season better in the productivity category than Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has the instincts, heart

The Texas Tech linebacker is highly decorated after a strong final season. In addition to being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, he earned the Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski and Lombardi awards.

Rodriguez does not have the imposing figure that some of the linebackers in this class have, but he makes up for it with elite instincts and a nose for the ball. Whether the ball is thrown, passed, pitched, or fumbled, Red Raider 10 was all over the ball.

Rodriguez exceeded expectations during Senior Bowl practice week, showing instincts against the pass that had been a point of contention. His lateral movement and bend are phenomenal, especially in spite of his physical limitations.

Linebackers need to find ways to make turnovers, and that is one of Rodriguez’s specialties. In his career, he forced 19 opportunities for turnovers, with 13 forced fumbles and six interceptions, 18 of those opportunities coming in his final three seasons.

There is no better run defense instincts in this class than Rodriguez. Nearly every scouting service calls him “elite” against the run, for good reason. That said, Rodriguez is also unlikely to bite on the play action.

Physical limitations

The drawbacks on Rodriguez are his physical limitations. His arms are not expected to measure well at the NFL Combine this month, nor will his height impress.

Those two issues result in a higher missed tackle rate than what is ideal for a linebacker, and issues with shedding blocks when he cannot slip through them. Rodriguez simply lacks the length that other players have to slip through and finish plays that he identifies early at points.

Jacob Rodriguez has become extremely underrated, and is an absolute DAWG.



- Unreal Run Game instincts

- Reads QBs at an elite level

- Elite Coverage Skills

- Turnover Magnet



I think the size/speed concerns are offset by his football IQ and instincts.



Top 45 Pick at least. pic.twitter.com/x3Y85o64sS — Cam (@42Cyc) February 4, 2026

Another concern on Rodriguez is his speed. He is not going to be running a blazing 40 time, whether it is at the combine or his pro day. As a result, there is concerns that he could be exposed in zone or man coverage in spite of his instincts. His zone coverage also can be improved, but the Senior Bowl tape did ease concerns on that, as noted above.

His age has Rodriguez in the normal range for a rookie, turning 24 right as the preseason is wrapping up.

Detroit is unlikely to see Rodriguez stick around until their fourth-round selection at No. 118 overall, but he would be a steal in the fourth round. He would be a value pick if Detroit can trade up into the third round, but would lose some capital that is needed to help get Motown on a playoff path again. At the second round and no. 50, Rodriguez is likely a reach, but his productivity can make it worth the risk.

Instant Impact Rating: 81. Rodriguez can slide in and make an impact immediately, but there are questions about how close to his own ceiling that he has reached with instincts. The physical limitations could be the part stopping Rodriguez from becoming a full-time impact player. That said, there is no better tape for a linebacker than what the TTU product put up.

More from Lions OnSI: