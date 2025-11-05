Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Released by Panthers
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers practice squad.
The team made the decision to part ways with the former Lions third-round pick, along with linebacker Carlos Basham and offensive lineman Michael Tarquin.
Safety Israel Mukuamu and running back DeeJay Dallas were added to the Panthers practice squad.
Unfortunately for the former Tennessee Volunteers signal-caller, his time in the National Football League has been uneventful.
He spent time as Jared Goff's backup, but was not unable to gain enough trust from the Lions' coaching staff.
When the team entered the postseason last year, the decision was made to bring back veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to backup Goff, even though he had spent the majority of the regular season not in the league, serving as a high school football in his Florida hometown.
Prior to the start of the 2025 season, Detroit's front office made the decision to sign veteran backup Kyle Allen. It was decided that Hooker would compete with the former Steelers backup for the opportunity to backup Goff.
Throughout training camp, Hooker was inconsistent and really struggled in preseason games, as he was unsuccessful in leading many scoring drives. Meanwhile, Allen shined, finding connections with the team's young wideouts, including third-round draft pick Isaac TeSlaa.
As a result, Hooker was cut prior to the start of the Lions' season.
The 27-year-old had a solid relationship with Panthers coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young, which played a factor in why he decided to land in Carolina.
"Me and Bryce have been cool, before the draft process, going back to like the Manning Camp," Hooker explained. "We would have long conversations about play calls, about changing protections, about what we're seeing, ID the defense, and really just playing at a high level.
"I remember traveling to the combine, me and Bryce, I think we might have talked for maybe two hours on just pass protection in the airport," Hooker added. "But we've had a pretty good bond for a pretty long time."
Hooker indicated that he developed a bond with Canales during the pre-draft process.
“I just wanted to go somewhere I was wanted," Hooker said. "And wanted to develop and learn, and Coach told me that he would like me to come learn under him, and we have a great bond from the draft process, just reminiscing on those talks that we had then, I'm eager to learn from him."