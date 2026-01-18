Roundtable: Lessons Lions Can Learn From Playoff Teams

1.) What lessons can Lions learn from playoff teams?

Christian Booher: The Lions need to be more complete if they’re going to be in the mix with these playoff teams next year. Offensively they have plenty of flash and skill, but the offensive line play was less than ideal at times. Defensively, they need to find another pass rush threat on the interior and need more production from the secondary. They are not far away, but this year definitely showed their flaws.

Vito Chirco: The biggest thing to me is they definitely need to strengthen the defense. You look at the two teams that won their playoff games Saturday, and you can pinpoint strong efforts from the defensive units as the reason why.

Defensively, Detroit is not on the same level as the Seahawks or the units of the two teams from the AFC playing Sunday: the Patriots and the Texans. And each of those three teams are arguably the very best from their respective conferences.

Detroit needs to follow the blueprint of these aforementioned playoff teams and build up its defense this offseason.

2.) Are Lions close or far away to being successful after watching some playoff games?

Booher: I still think they’re close. When the offense is humming, they can score with anyone. I’m still a Jared Goff believer and they have plenty of weapons around them. My concerns are mostly on defense. They need more production and to consistently be taking the ball away. These defenses in the postseason have shutdown corners and ball hawking safeties. The Lions have the safeties, though injuries are a concern, but the cornerback play at times is less than ideal.

Chirco: If anything, the playoffs have convinced me that the Seahawks and the Rams are on a different level than the Lions right now. Dan Campbell's squad, as presently structured, is not close to those teams. Detroit just isn't equipped with the same degree of difference-making talent on the defensive side of the ball. Brad Holmes & Co. need to do something about that this offseason to make that change. And until that happens, the Lions will fail to be on the same playing field as those teams.

3.) Which player should Lions prioritize more to bring back: Roy Lopez or Al-Quadin Muhammad?

Booher: I think Roy Lopez is of higher priority for a couple of reasons. Number one, he’s a nose tackle and the Lions could be losing their starter there as DJ Reader is also a free agent. Additionally, I think his demands will be more conducive with what the Lions can offer given their cap situation. Muhammad could demand more, as his position is right up with quarterback as far as most in demand.

Chirco: I'm going to go with Muhammad because of how productive he was this season from the EDGE position. He finished with a career-best 11 sacks and a 74.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the 30th-best mark among 115 qualified EDGEs. The Lions would be wise to bring back the pass-rusher on a reasonable contract this offseason.

4.) How do you feel about rookie season of Isaac TeSlaa?

Booher: I think TeSlaa definitely has earned more opportunities. With how many big contributions he had, it was hard to believe he only had 16 catches this season. He has an unbelievable catch radius and great hands, and matches up well from a strength and speed perspective.

I wish the Lions would have utilized him more in terms of targets and snaps, but it is hard to justify giving less opportunities to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. I’m excited to see how TeSlaa continues to grow in his second NFL season.

Chirco: I think it was an uneven season. As much as TeSlaa was productive as a red-zone target for Jared Goff, he didn't receive enough opportunities to fully assess his capabilities as a pass-catcher. At the same time, though, I think his play this season – and the fact Detroit dealt multiple picks to nab him in the third round – should lead to him receiving a bigger role in the passing game in 2026.

5.) Who wins the College Football Playoff and why?

Booher: I’m going with Indiana. The Hoosiers have built something special under Curt Cignetti, and they have the potential No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza leading the offense. I think the Hurricanes have the ability to dominate defensively, but the Hoosiers have held serve in the trenches on both sides in many of their games. I think they’re well rounded and win convincingly, 35-24.

Chirco: I agree with Christian. I believe it's meant to be for the Hoosiers, which are the superior team to Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes. I believe that Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza will have another efficient night through the air, leading IU to a 10-point victory Monday night, 31-21.

