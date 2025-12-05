'Gibbs Saved Our Lives': Lions Fans Hopeful After Cowboys Win

It wasn't the prettiest effort, but ultimately a win is a win for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit had some ups and downs out of the gate, then got into a groove offensively that would last most of the night. Fueled by a rekindled connection with the playmakers around him, Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards and the Lions defeated the Dallas Cowboys 44-30 at Ford Field.

Most importantly, the win keeps the Lions ahead of the pack in the pursuit of the final Wild Card spot. Detroit is a game back of San Francisco, who currently sits at 9-4. At 8-5, the win helps the Lions avoid being jumped in the standings by the Cowboys.

The Lions and Cowboys traded field goals on their opening possessions before Detroit appeared to take a 5-3 lead with a safety by linebacker Jack Campbell. However, the safety was overturned by review and the Lions would have a short field offensively.

Jahmyr Gibbs got into the end zone as the Lions capitalized on their field position with a short touchdown run. After Dallas cut the lead to 10-6, the Lions got another touchdown run, this time from David Montgomery.

The Lions would take a 20-9 lead into the halftime break, then extend the margin even further after Derrick Barnes picked off Dak Prescott on the first play of the second half. Detroit would quickly turn the takeaway into points as Goff hit Isaac TeSlaa for a touchdown.

Prescott and company weren't going down without a fight, though, as Javonte Williams cut into the lead with a scoring plung, and then Brandon Aubrey brought the Cowboys back within one score with a 63-yard field goal.

The Lions would extend their lead to 11 with a field goal by Jake Bates, but Dallas inched back within a score quickly after when Prescott hit Ryan Flournoy for a 42-yard touchdown. Gibbs would score his first of two fourth quarter touchdowns to once again extend the margin.

After a field goal helped Dallas get back to within seven, a big kickoff return by Tom Kennedy turned into quick points that would ultimately allow the Lions to seal the win.

With the victory, Lions fans exhaled as the playoff hopes remain alive. Once thought to be among the NFL's top championship contenders, the Lions are fighting for their playoff lives at this stage. However, the offensive performance was a reminder of what the team can be when humming at full capacity.

Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Good to see the offense tear it up and pass rush play well but can we please have one game where both the rush and the coverage work. Thank you — bill ackman's marxist daughter (@aratfullofrage) December 5, 2025

Huge dub, a lot to clean up. But still alive for the playoffs. — Matt (@MIracingfan) December 5, 2025

1 playoff win down, 8 more to go — Lord 〽️DZY (@___MDZY) December 5, 2025

WHAT A WIN TO KEEP THE PLAYOFFS ALIVE



GIBBS SAVED OUR LIVES pic.twitter.com/2cMtTD8VcJ — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 5, 2025

Win 1 of 5. We need to take on the Rams next and THAT is going to be a pain. — Rainbowdragon (@nkylerich) December 5, 2025

YOU DO NOT WANT TO PLAY THE @Lions AFTER A LOSS!! A big #AllGrit performance by so many on this team! Let’s keeping rolling fellas 💪🙌 #OnePride — Brad Swiftney (@bradswiftney) December 5, 2025

OLINE FINALLY SHOWED UP!!! AQM FINALLY SHOWED UP TOO!! MILES FRAZIER LOOKING GOOD ON THAT OLINE!!! — Bralen Dennis (@bralendennis3) December 5, 2025

All the box score watchers hating on hutch not realizing he is the reason someone like AQM can have a game like that. Just say you don’t know ball — Kevin Learst (@KLearst) December 5, 2025

Keeping the playoff chances alive barely. Might have to hope for the packers to beat the bears, GB leads the tiebreaker & we blew out CHI the first time & play them the last week. Rams next week in LA is extremely tough but Carolina beat them so🤷🏻‍♂️Theirs sense of a pulse… — Dean Ski (@SkiSkiGodDamn) December 5, 2025

WOW this team was amazing tonight! they need to hold on to that intensity for the rest of this season — tez_the_creative (@CreativeTez) December 5, 2025

