The Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field to take on a surging Dallas Cowboys squad who arrived winners of three straight games.

Both teams are battling for one of seven spots in the NFC playoffs, but are currently sitting on the outside looking in.

Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how it feels to have Dallas at home this year, after playing them on the road the last three years.

“To be able to get them back home, that’s good, that’s different. But they’re playing good football right now," Campbell said. "Playing with a lot of confidence, man, they’ve beefed up that defense. It’s a really good D-line. Those guys are active. (Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt) Eberflus has done a hell of a job, he's a good defensive coordinator. We know him obviously, he was in this division, defense always played well. But he’s doing a good job.

"What (Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer) Schottie’s done offensively over there, and (Dak) Prescott, those two receivers. They’ve got a run game, O-line’s rugged. It’s a good team. It’s a good team, man," Campbell added. "This is a really good team playing at a high level, confident football. So, this’ll be a good test for us, man. We’re pretty fired up.”

After 60 mins of action, Detroit's defense peppered Dak Prescott and the offense answered the bell, in what turned out to be a high-scoring affair.

Jahmyr Gibbs recorded three rushing touchdowns in Detroit's eighth victory of the 2025 season.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 44-30 victory against the Cowboys.

Lions march to red zone early

After the Cowboys won the opening coin toss and elected to defer, Detroit's offense took the field first and was able to move the ball quite effectively.

Gibbs recorded two early explosive plays, as he scampered for a 19-yard gain and took a short middle pass for a gain of 26 yards.

In the red zone, Jared Goff was pressured and the opening drive stalled.

James Houston, who was drafted by Detroit, was able to sack the veteran signal-caller early in the game, forcing Detroit to settle for an early field goal.

Lions take advantage of solid field position

After Dallas tied the game, both teams exchanged punts. Linebacker Jack Campbell, who has emerged as one of the team's top defenders, almost recorded a safety, but officials ruled Dak Prescott had the football just outside the end zone at the point of contact.

The nine-yard sack was quite beneficial, as it gave Detroit prime field position, starting their next drive on the Dallas 42-yard line.

Goff was able to lead the offense on a six-play, 42-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard scamper by Gibbs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a 26-yard reception on Detroit's opening scoring drive that gave the Lions a 10-3 lead heading into the second-quarter.

Rookie offensive lineman makes NFL debut

The Lions were without left guard Kayode Awosika on Thursday, and had to turn to Trystan Colon to start the game. However, Colon struggled early as the Cowboys' pass-rush got early heat on Goff within the game's first two series.

Per the broadcast, Colon allowed four pressures on seven dropbacks. As a result, Campbell and company turned to fifth-round pick Miles Frazier to handle the position beginning with the third series of the game.

Frazier would get limited run, as Colon re-entered the game later in the first half. Colon was in the game blocking for Montgomery on his 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The rookie had a solid start to his career, including a nice block on Gibbs' rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but did incur a couple of false start penalties.

Thursday's appearance marked his first taste of action after spending most of the season rehabbing an injury.

Jack Campbell leads defense

Detroit's defense was desperately seeking to force more turnovers at this stage of the season.

Campbell was able to force the football free from tight end Jake Ferguson that was eventually recoverd by safety Brian Branch.

Detroit's offense capitalized, marching down the field and extending their lead to 17-6.

David Montgomery scampered 35 yards to find the end zone. The dynamic running back duo each produced a scrimmage touchdown in the same game for the 15th time, the most times this has occurred in the Super Bowl era.

To start the second half, linebacker Derrick Barnes picked off a pass intended for George Pickens and returned it 23 yards to the Dallas 14-yard line.

Two plays later, Goff found TeSlaa in the end zone to extend Detroit's lead to 27-9. It was the fourth touchdown of the young wideouts rookie campaign.

Campbell's squad had gone seven games without scoring points off a takeaway. On Thursday evening, Detroit converted two takeaways into 14 points through the first three quarters of action.

Coach manifested another one



Derrick Barnes | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/OJYSrP1nXV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2025

Officials embarrass themselves in second quarter

In the second-quarter, Lions' supporters grew irate at the poor officiating of Shawn Hochuli's crew.

Officials have been under heavy scrutiny this season. Hochuli's crew was known to have thrown more flags against home teams in 2025 than against road teams. This season, the crew had thrown 96 flags on home teams and 86 on road teams.

What drew the ire of fans at Ford Field was a play midway through the second-quarter that appeared to feature multiple Cowboys' defenders offsides and Williams being interfered with on Goff's pass.

Fans voiced their frustrations all throughout the first half with the lack of calls from Hochuli's crew.

Offense responds after Cowboys gained fourth quarter momentum

Dallas was able to trim Detroit's lead to 30-27 early in the fourth quarter. Prescott found wideout Ryan Flournoy on a deep 42-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, Amik Robertson and Brian Branch were not on the same page, as the talented wideout found himself wide open on the busted coverage. Dallas was able to convert on the two-point conversion try, trimming Detroit's lead to three.

Branch was unfortunately carted off the field with an ankle injury prior to the game concluding.

Detroit's offense rebounded and responded quickly, marching down the field to extend their lead to 10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Goff connected with Williams on a 29-yard reception on 3rd-and-6 from the Cowboys 45-yard line. A Houston roughing the passer penalty tacked on another 15-yards.

Gibbs capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown scamper.

Later in the quarter, Gibbs extended Detroit's lead to 44-30 with just a little over two mins remaining. Dallas was able to cut the lead to 37-30, but were simply unable to get a key defensive stop or limit St. Brown, Wiliams and Gibbs when needed.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI