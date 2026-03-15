Grading Detroit Lions First Week of 2026 NFL Free Agency

The Detroit Lions had a productive first week of free agency, even though they did not make many splash signings.

General manager Brad Holmes had remained steadfast in his desire to use free agency to fill holes, but not to simply hand out a bunch of lucrative, long-term contracts.

The key additions were center Cade Mays, offensive tackle Larry Borom, running back Isiah Pacheco, tight end Tyler Conklin, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and defensive backs Christian Izien and Roger McCreary.

Detroit did end up losing some older veterans, including linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Amik Robertson.

With the addition of McCreary, there is a reasonable expectation Izien might start the 2026 season playing at safety.

Speaking with local reporters for the first at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back expressed how he takes advantage of his skills, even though he is not the tallest at his position.

“Anytime I’m close to the football or close to the line of scrimmage, I’ve got to have an impact," said Izien. "Whether that’s blitzing, covering, playing zone, playing three, playing man. Being close to the football is always a plus for somebody like me. I’m not the biggest guy on the field. I know that. So, I’ve got to find ways to be effective using my speed, using my athleticism to be able to affect the game.”

Izien last intercepted a pass against Lions quarterback Jared Goff back in 2024. He recalled the game being one of the most intense he has been a part of during his NFL career.

“I told a lot of my peers after that game that was probably the most intense game I’ve played in my career," said Izien. "And it still stands to this day. Going against the Lions is always that environment, but just being in Ford Field and having those fans behind them, and behind me now, it’s always just a crazy environment.

“Us being able to pull that win out, that was big. It was big for me and the Bucs," Izien commented further. "What I remember about the pick is we were in cover three, I was on buzz safety, and I was ready to jump another route, but I saw Lavonte (David) hit Goff’s arm or something, and the ball literally just fell into my hands.”

Borum, who had a recent stint with the Miami Dolphins is a welcome addition, as he ties to the areas.

When he was informed by his agent that Detroit was his next destination, he immediately contacted his mother, who broke down in tears.

“As soon as I got off the phone with my agent, I called her and she was almost breaking down,” Borom explained. “She’s my rock, everything. She and my wife over there. I don’t want to get emotional up here, but yeah, she means the world."

Grade: C+