Draft Picks Create Tough Calls in Latest Lions 53-Man Roster Projection

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the focus is now shifting to the 2026 season.

The Detroit Lions added seven players in the Draft along with several undrafted free agents. It should be a competitive session of offseason workouts, beginning with minicamp in May.

General manager Brad Holmes will have some tough decisions to make in the coming months, as he has built a competitive roster with hopes of returning to championship contention in the 2026 season.

Here's my first crack at predicting the Lions' 53-man roster after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks (2)

In: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Out: Luke Altmyer (UDFA)

The addition of Altmyer to the quarterback room is an intriguing one. He's known for having sharp accuracy and quick timing when comfortable, which gives him a solid base for development.

The roster is too deep to carry three quarterbacks at this point, so in an ideal world the Lions can get him to their practice squad to spend the year learning from Goff and Bridgewater.

Running backs (3)

In: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki

Out: Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux, Jabari Small

There would be value in carrying a fourth running back, as Saylors handled return duties in that role for a majority of the year. However, the Lions have return options elsewhere and perhaps Vaki could take a bigger load in that area.

Gibbs and Pacheco could form a dynamic tandem, and Vaki is primed for a bigger opportunity after playing mostly special teams last year.

Wide receivers (5)

In: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Greg Dortch, Isaac TeSlaa, Kendrick Law

Out: Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham

The Lions added a potential gadget option in Law, as he was an explosive underneath option for Kentucky. He may not have many opportunities early with the depth they have ahead of him, as St. Brown and Williams are a solid tandem and Dortch and TeSlaa will contribute in different packages.

In adding Law, second-year wideout Dominic Lovett becomes more expendable. It will be a big training camp for him, as he'll need to show some versatility. With Law joining the roster, there are now three receivers in similar molds with Law, Dortch and Lovett.

Tight ends (3)

In: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin

Out: Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon, Miles Kitselman (UDFA)

The Lions added Conklin to form a solid trio of veteran tight ends for Drew Petzing's offense. However, things could get interesting if LaPorta is forced to miss time rehabbing his injury in camp, as it would create an opportunity from one of the younger tight ends.

Kitselman is an intriguing addition through the UDFA cycle, as he is known for his blocking ability first and foremost which fits Detroit's style.

Offensive line (9)

In: Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Penei Sewell, Larry Borom, Blake Miller, Juice Scruggs, Miles Frazier, Ben Bartch

Out: Gio Manu, Colby Sorsdal, Michael Niese, Devin Cochran, Mason Miller, Seth McLaughlin

The Lions will have some interesting decisions to make. As of now, I have Manu on the outside looking in at the expense of keeping the veterans added to the roster this offseason. He will need to beat out the likes of Scruggs and Bartch to keep his spot entering his third season.

To be clear, there is a path to a roster spot for Manu. Scruggs and Bartch are both on expiring one-year deals. However, Frazier has some tackle versatility dating back to his time in college, and the veteran additions offer reliable insurance.

EDGE (5)

In: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein, Tyre West

Out: Payton Turner, Anthony Lucas (UDFA), Eric O'Neill (UDFA)

The Lions added two defensive ends in the draft in Moore and West, with Moore possessing the better chance to contribute right away. However, West could wind up contributing in passing downs as a speed rusher.

With the overall depth of the roster, this position is another victim of the limitations of keeping only 53. It essentially boiled down to Hassanein, Turner and the undrafted free agents for the final spot. Hassanein has upside and showed some ability in the preseason before an injury essentially ended his season, while Turner has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Lucas is an undrafted free agent to keep an eye on, as he was considered a draftable player who had three sacks last season.

Interior defensive line (5)

In: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard

Out: Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams, Chris Smith, Aidan Keanaaina (UDFA)

The Lions have some solid options at the three-technique position, starting with McNeill's anticipated return to full health after missing the start of the season last year. However, they lost two nose tackles from last season and as such will likely be leaning on Tyleik Williams.

Detroit could be looking around for nose tackle help throughout the coming months, as they could still use another run-stuffer for their defensive line. Gill-Howard has some athletic upside and could wind up being a solid player with some development.

Linebackers (6)

In: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Damone Clark, Jimmy Rolder, Trevor Nowaske

Out: Erick Hunter (UDFA)

The Lions lost a key part of their defense with Alex Anzalone's departure, but seem to feel confident in their moves this offseason. Campbell and Barnes will likely return to their MIKE and SAM positions, respectively, but there should be a good competition for Anzalone's vacancy.

Rodriguez has the continuity and experience to have an inside track. Clark, however, is an experienced option and Nowaske has played valuable snaps in the past. Rolder showed some upside at Michigan and could factor into the equation later in the year.

Cornerbacks (7)

In: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney II

Out: Nick Whiteside, De'Shawn Rucker (UDFA)

The Lions have been busy this offseason getting secondary help, adding McCreary and retaining Ya-Sin in free agency. Abney is also a solid addition who fits the Lions' defensive style and could carve out a role.

If Arnold and Rakestraw stay healthy and can contribute at a high level, it raises the Lions' defensive ceiling. Ya-Sin has the versatility to help either inside or outside, and Dorsey's special teams ability should give him a solid shot at remaining on the roster.

Safeties (5)

In: Kerby Joseph, Christian Izien, Thomas Harper, Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark

Out: Dan Jackson, Loren Strickland

PUP: Brian Branch

Much like the cornerback position, the Lions have been busy ensuring they have safety depth. With Joseph and Branch facing injury concerns, they added Izien and Clark and retained Maddox. The depth of the roster could create some tough conversations.

With Branch rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in December, he could miss the start of the season which opens up a roster spot. Jackson missed all of last year, which sets him back in his pursuit of a roster spot heading into training camp.

There are also questions about Kerby Joseph both in the short-term and long-term, and if he winds up on PUP to start the year it would create an opportunity for either Jackson or Strickland.

Specialists (3)

In: Jake Bates, Jack Fox, Hogan Hatten

No changes on the special teams front, as the Lions haven't made any additions or subtractions this offseason. They did lose return man Kalif Raymond, so there could be some changes in that aspect of the game.