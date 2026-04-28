Complete Lions Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, What Comes Next

The Detroit Lions are gearing up quickly for the 2026 season.

Detroit wrapped up the Draft with seven additions, and were active in adding free agents prior to that. Though they have plenty of returning contributors, the roster will have a new feel with the loss of several key veterans.

With the Draft in the rearview mirror, the Lions are now focused on offseason workouts. They will get on the field in late-May for organized team activities, and that will continue through the end of mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Here’s a complete look at the Lions’ offseason activity and what comes next for the organization following the NFL Draft.

Free agent additions

C Cade Mays

OT Larry Borom

RB Isiah Pacheco

QB Teddy Bridgewater

DB Christian Izien

TE Tyler Conklin

CB Roger McCreary

DE D.J. Wonnum

LB Damone Clark

WR Greg Dortch

DE Payton Turner

OL Ben Bartch

S Chuck Clark

Free agent losses



LB Alex Anzalone – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Amik Robertson – Washington Commanders

DT Roy Lopez – Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyle Allen – Buffalo Bills

WR Kalif Raymond – Chicago Bears

DE Tyrus Wheat – Dallas Cowboys

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Grant Stuard – Los Angeles Rams

S Daniel Thomas – Cleveland Browns

OL Kayode Awosika – Los Angeles Chargers

OT Taylor Decker – Released, unsigned

C Graham Glasgow – Released, unsigned

DE Josh Paschal – Released, unsigned

Draft picks

1-17: Clemson OT Blake Miller

2-44: Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore

4-118: Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder

5-157: Arizona State CB Keith Abney II

6-205: Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard

7-222: Tennessee EDGE Tyre West

Undrafted free agent signings

USF CB De’Shawn Rucker

Tennesee TE Miles Kitselman

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer

Rutgers EDGE Eric O’Neill

USC EDGE Anthony Lucas

Notre Dame DL Aidan Keanaaina

Illinois G Melvin Priestly

Morgan State LB Erick Hunter

UNLV DB Aamaris Brown

What’s next

The Lions canceled their rookie minicamp, instead opting for their rookies to go through a development program. The biggest change from previous years is the fact that the Lions have typically signed a player or two who come to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

This year, they will not do that. The Lions could still bring veterans to Allen Park for workouts, but it won’t be in the same setting as in years past. As it stands, the Lions currently have 85 players on roster counting the nine reported undrafted free agent signings.

Detroit could elect to fill the remaining voids by adding to their UDFA tally, or target players who have gone unsigned through veteran free agency.

Two potential targets could be veteran defensive linemen Isiahh Loudermilk and Jay Tufele, both of whom visited the Lions before the draft and remain unsigned.

The Lions are currently in Phase 1 of the offseason program, where they can only hold strength and conditioning workouts and meetings. Phase 2 opens next week, where the Lions will have three weeks of position drills, group drills and walkthroughs. When the Lions begin OTAs on May 27, they will be in Phase 3 and can run both seven-on-seven and team drills.

The Lions will have nine OTAs practices this offseason. They are separated into three three-day sections, with the first set for May 27-29. They will also host OTAs June 2-4 and June 9-11 before finishing their offseason workouts with mandatory minicamp June 16-17.