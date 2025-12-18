Detroit Lions OL Dealing With Knee Injury

Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow is dealing with a knee injury, resulting in the veteran missing Thursday practice.

Over the past several weeks, Detroit's pass protection has steadily improved, giving Jared Goff more of an opportunity to target wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams.

Detroit's offense has scored 34, 44, 24 and 34 the last month of the season.

Offensive coordinator John Morton spoke to local reporters at his weekly media session and discussed how he has seen the pass protection and Jared Goff's trust in the offensive line evolve.

“Yeah, I think so. It starts with the quarterback, the O-line, the film study and everything," said Morton. "I think he’s done a heck of a job. Communication’s a heck of a lot better than it was at the beginning of the year. And it’s just a matter of, it comes down to making sure we’re doing the right techniques, being disciplined with the way we set, the way we pick up, the way we ID, and we’ve done a good job, and we’re getting the ball out.

"We have to do that, and Jared’s really good at finding where to go with the ball right away," Morton added. "We’re doing a good job scheming-wise based on what their defense does. But it’ll be a challenge this week. They’ve got different types of looks. There’s a lot of keys that we have to look at and see to know what they’re doing. So, that’ll be fun.”

Despite having utilized a left guard rotation, head coach Dan Campbell expressed he always wants the pass protection to be elite, in order to avoid as many quarterback hits as possible.

"I’m always going to want more, that’s me, because I don’t ever want Goff getting hit. So, I’m always going to – you’d love to come out of the season and say there’s no quarterback hits. Well, that’s not reality. But you’re always going to want more," said Campbell. "And look, it’s not the easiest thing to roll guards in there.

"You get an injury, now it’s a new guard. And now it’s this one, (Trystan) Colon’s in, now (Miles) Frazier’s in. And so, that’s not easy. But, I think we’re doing the right thing, and doing what we feel like is giving us the best chance at this point. It’s not perfect, but I think it’s where we’re at and what we need to do.”

Lions' Week 14 Injury report

Graham Glasgow -- Knee (NP)

Kerby Joseph -- Knee (NP)

Trystan Colon -- Wrist (LP)

Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (LP)

Giovanni Manu -- Knee (LP)

Amik Robertson -- Hand (LP)

Lions Thursday practice report: pic.twitter.com/CX8eNfJhWD — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 18, 2025

More from Detroit Lions OnSI