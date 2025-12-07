How Daniel Jones' Injury Could Have Massive Impact on Detroit Lions

The potential serious leg injury to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones could have a massive impact on the playoff hopes of the Detroit Lions.

Dan Campbell's squad currently sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff race. There is growing expectation the team must win at least three of their next four games, if not all of their remaining games.

Two teams ahead of the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks (9-3) and San Francisco 49ers (9-4) are up next for the Colts on their schedule .

According to Colts On SI, "Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones went down with injury, but not to his fractured fibula. Rather, it was his opposite leg. Jones tried to stand up, but ultimately went back down, slamming his helmet in frustration. The worst possible news came later - that Jones won't return to the critical showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even worse is that Jones' injury was non-contact and involved his Achilles on the opposite leg of the fractured fibula."

Detroit next heads out on the road to face a Los Angeles Rams team that faces the Arizona Cardinals this week.

Veteran left tackle consults with former teammate

Left tackle Taylor Decker consulted with former Lions tight Zach Ertz last offseason about his playing career and the upcoming organized team activities.

The veteran tight end had a brief stint in Detroit in 2024.

As the Detroit Free Press explained, “I was like, ‘Yeah, but you got to do it. You got to go to work. That’s how you support your family. And he’s like, ‘That’s not true. You could have quit playing football three years ago. You're doing it because you want to do it.’ So at least keep that into perspective. Don't gaslight yourself into, ‘Oh, I got to go to work.’ Because we're very fortunate with the profession we're in.

“And he was like, ‘Just don't lie to yourself about that. If you want to do it because it's important to you, great. That's fine. But don't manipulate the perspective of, you have to get up and go.’ That’s silly. And that’s something where like, I’m sure my wife and my kids would love it if I didn’t play anymore. I know some of my siblings have said, ‘I would love it if you didn’t play anymore,’ cause they’re worried about long-term health and stuff. But I always tell them, it’s easy because you haven’t played football your whole life and you’re not in the locker room. 'Cause when it’s gone, it’s gone.”

